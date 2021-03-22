2021 NFL draft: Huge changes in Steelers 7-round update

The first wave of free agency is in the books and for the Pittsburgh Steelers, so much has changed about the team. Unfortunately, despite some fancy footwork with Ben Roethlisberger’s contract as well as some other moves, the team was able to get under the salary cap but roster changes have really shifted the remaining offseason moves.

This is especially true of the team’s 2021 NFL draft needs. Because of this we decided to go back in and completely revamp our Steelers seven-round mock draft. Be sure to give it a look and let us know in the comments if you think this draft hits all the prime needs for the Steelers.

List

2021 NFL free agency: 6 free agent CBs the Steelers could use

First round-DB Trevon Moehrig, TCU

Second round-LB Jabril Cox, LSU

Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Third round-EDGE Quincy Roche, Miami

(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Fourth round-OL Trey Hill, Georgia

Fourth round-RB Rhamondre Stevenson

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Sixth round-Forrest Merrill, DT Arkansas State

Seventh round-OL Ben Petrula, Boston College

Seventh round-TE Quintin Morris, Bowling Green

1

1