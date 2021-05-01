2021 NFL Draft: Highlights of Patriots second-round pick Christian Barmore

Nick Goss
·1 min read
WATCH: Game highlights of Patriots draft pick Christian Barmore originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots traded up in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft to select Alabama defensive tackle Christian Barmore.

The Patriots gave up pick No. 46, No. 122 and No. 139 to get No. 38 from the Cincinnati Bengals.

Barmore was considered by many experts as the top defensive tackle in this year's draft class. He was the defensive MVP in the Crimson Tide's national title game win over Ohio State, and he led the team with eight sacks in 2020.

Check out highlights of Barmore's impressive Alabama career in the video player above.

