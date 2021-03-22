2021 NFL Draft: Here's when Washington will make each of their 8 picks

Full list of Washington's 2021 NFL Draft picks originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The NFL Draft is fewer than six weeks away and approaching rapidly.

In this year's event, which will be held from April 29-May 1, the Washington Football Team has eight different selections, beginning with the 19th overall pick in the first round.

Washington will make three selections on Day 2 of the event, as Ron Rivera's club holds a pair of third-round picks, before making four more draft picks in rounds 4-7.

Here is a complete list of Washington's 2021 NFL Draft selections:

Round 1 (19th overall)

Round 2 (51st overall)

Round 3 (74th overall) via San Francisco in trade for OT Trent Williams

Round 3 (82nd overall)

Round 4 (124th overall)

Round 5 (163rd overall)

Round 7 (244th overall) via Las Vegas Raiders in trade for OT David Sharpe

Round 7 (246th overall)

Our 2021 Draft picks are officially set!



What do you want to see us do with them 🤔 — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) March 22, 2021

The draft will look a tad different than it did in 2020, as the NFL announced its plans to move forward with an in-person NFL Draft in Cleveland this year instead of the all-virtual event that went on last April.