2021 NFL Draft: Here's what Patriots will do in the first round

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Phil Perry
·7 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Perry: Here's what Patriots will do with 15th pick in NFL Draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

We know what the New England Patriots have done traditionally under Bill Belichick on NFL Draft day. Amass picks. Acquire value. Build depth. Win. Win. Win. 

But it would come as little surprise if the 2021 NFL Draft was not a traditional draft for Belichick and his club.

The Patriots are drafting higher than they have in over a decade. They have a need at the game's most important position... and it's an unusually-deep class of talented quarterbacks, per coaches and scouts. They have a need at what some smart football minds consider the game's second-most important position... and it's an unusually-deep class of talented wide receivers as well.

Perry's Prototypical Patriots: Best fits for N.E. at every position

That's why this draft could be more reminiscent of 2012 or 2018 for Patriots fans than, say, 2011.

You remember what happened in 2012. The Patriots traded up not once but twice in the first round to fill immediate needs with impact defensive players Chandler Jones and Dont'a Hightower. 

You definitely remember what happened in 2018. The Patriots didn't trade up, but with two first-round picks and obvious openings at both tackle and running back they selected Isaiah Wynn and Sony Michel. 

Meanwhile, Belichick has at times taken building blocks for the future even if there's no obvious spot for said building blocks to contribute immediately. That's what happened when he drafted Nate Solder in 2011, even though Matt Light and Sebastian Vollmer were on the roster as established starters at offensive tackle. 

But Belichick isn't above drafting for needs early when those needs can be filled by players he views as building blocks. Whether he trades up for them, or whether he sticks and picks, it's not always about taking the best player on the board regardless of position. It's about taking the best player -- both for the short-term and long-term benefit -- for his team.

That's why we can't rule out Belichick trading up for a quarterback. He hasn't done it before, but it's never been as obvious a need as it is this year. Same goes for trading up a tad for a receiver.

Improvements at those two spots would improve the overall outlook for his team in 2021, it could be argued, more than a promising developmental left tackle who'd play behind Wynn and Trent Brown. A quarterback or receiver could help his 2021 roster more than a young cornerback could, if that corner is playing behind Stephon Gilmore and J.C. Jackson. 

What the Patriots do here is anyone's guess, of course. Still, we'll take a couple of educated guesses and at the end settle on one prediction. Here goes nothin'...

Option 1: Trade up for Justin Fields

The Detroit Lions should be motivated to trade down. The Carolina Panthers should be motivated to trade down. Both could be partners for New England in a deal to land Belichick his quarterback of the future. 

Both would provide Belichick the opportunity to leapfrog the Denver Broncos, who I believe are still in the market for a young quarterback despite acquiring Teddy Bridgewater this week. But are they motivated enough to out-bid the Patriots?

My understanding is of the Justin Fields, Trey Lance and Mac Jones trio, Denver likes Mac Jones best. If he's off the board at No. 3 overall to San Francisco, perhaps the Broncos settle in at No. 9 and take a talented defender for coach Vic Fangio. 

That could leave the door open for the Patriots to make their move and take Fields. Sources say there are well-founded concerns about Fields' vision as a passer. But his physical gifts are off the charts, and he's arguably the most accurate quarterback in the draft.

Next Pats Podcast: Former NFL QB says he’d consider drafting Justin Fields ahead of Trevor Lawrence | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

Some evaluators believe he's the second-most talented passer in the class. He has plenty of intangibles as well. One AFC scout told me this week he's "tough as hell," as evidenced by what he did in the College Football Playoff, and he seems to be well-liked by everyone he's come into contact with during his three years as a collegian. Even the folks at Georgia -- the team from which Fields transferred after one year -- speak highly of him, I'm told.

Lance could be a dark-horse candidate for New England. He doesn't fit their prototypical mold perfectly, but he's incredibly bright, and it's worth wondering why the Patriots -- who so often go above and beyond when it comes to due diligence -- chose not to send either Belichick or Josh McDaniels to either of Lance's pro days. Misdirection?

Maybe a trade up is off the table if the Patriots don't feel they could land Fields. But nabbing a quarterback talented enough to be drafted No. 1 overall in another year would be worth an aggressive move up (a future first-rounder?) via trade. Pairing him with a veteran who's ready to go -- Jimmy Garoppolo, perhaps -- would represent a significant upgrade for the team's quarterback room.

Option 2: Draft Jaylen Waddle

This is the route we chose in our latest mock draft, since it seemed unlikely the Patriots would be able to land the quarterback of their choice -- even with a trade up. 

Though Waddle is one of the most talented players in the class and could go off the board inside the top 10, there are personnel folks who believe he'll fall beyond that. Typically the wideouts taken in that range are physical prototypes. Calvin Johnson. Julio Jones. AJ Green. That's not Waddle. 

Waddle (5-foot-10, 180) is a burner. He's tough. He can play inside and out. Nick Saban compared him to Allen Iverson, Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan when describing him as Alabama's go-to guy. He plays in the kicking game. The Patriots would love him. But enough to take him at No. 15? Or to trade up to No. 13 or thereabouts to make sure they get him?

Option 3: Stick and pick Zaven Collins

Collins is one of the best fits for the Patriots in our entire Prototypical Patriots series. He's a behemoth. He's athletic. He can play on the line and off. He made winning plays for Tulsa at the ends of games. I've heard him compared to Jamie Collins, since he's so big and so good in space though maybe not a true "Mike" linebacker. Zaven Collins is bigger than Jamie Collins and not the same kind of freaky athlete. Still, at his size, Zaven Collins (6-foot-5, 270 at the combine) is a freak himself. 

Next Pats Podcast - Zaven Collins: One of THE BEST Patriots fits in the draft  | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

I think Micah Parsons could go early enough that the Patriots don't have a crack at him. I also think the Patriots might take Collins over Parsons since Parsons has some character concerns, per teams interested in this year's linebacker class, that Collins does not. 

Collins is considered a late-first rounder by some, but the Patriots probably shouldn't trade down from No. 15 if they really want him. The Dolphins have No. 18. Since they're running a Patriots-style scheme on South Beach, Collins would be a tremendous fit for Brian Flores and Co. as well. No guarantee he gets beyond Miami.

The choice: Option 2 (Draft Jaylen Waddle)

Of these three hypotheticals, going after Waddle feels most likely. 

Quarterbacks tend to go earlier than we think. The one Belichick wants just might not be there for him. 

Receivers tend to go later than we think. They have lately, at least. Jerry Jeudy went in the middle of the first round last year. CeeDee Lamb went later than that. Both were considered uber-talents. If Waddle falls to within range for the Patriots, Belichick may see him as one of the best players in the draft who has sunk unexpectedly. 

Curran: Where things stand between Jimmy Garoppolo and Patriots

That would be one need addressed. At quarterback, the need would remain. But the possibility of landing Garoppolo remains realistic. The Patriots could also go after a passer in the second round -- Kyle Trask? Davis Mills? Kellen Mond? -- and feel like they have a promising developmental option.

Getting a top-tier wideout wouldn't be as sexy as landing a high-end passer. Sure. But it would address a need. And history tells us Belichick isn't opposed to chasing needs in the first round.

 

Recommended Stories

  • Patriots doing their homework on second-tier QBs Davis Mills, Kellen Mond, Kyle Trask

    The Patriots would like to add a quarterback in the 2021 NFL draft, but the big five prospects — Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Mac Jones, Trey Lance and Justin Fields — all may be gone before the Patriots are on the clock at No. 15. But don’t rule out New England drafting a quarterback, possibly [more]

  • 2021 NFL Draft: Predicting the top 10 picks

    Predicting what the top 10 picks will be in the 2021 NFL Draft.

  • How to watch the 1st Round of the 2021 NFL draft: Time, TV schedule and streaming info

    The 2021 NFL draft is finally here. After months of chatter about where some of the top quarterbacks will land, who San Francisco will

  • Patriots draft picks 2021: Full list of New England’s draft picks, order for every round

    After missing the playoffs for the first time in over a decade, the Patriots went on a spending spree during the offseason, bringing in several marquee free agents to Foxborough and dishing out over $130 million in guaranteed money in just the first few days. The Patriots signed a pair of tight ends, Hunter Henry (from LAC) and Jonnu Smith (from TEN), a pair of wide receivers, Kendrick [more]

  • 25 biggest Giants draft misses of all time | NFL Draft History

    Every team has picked wrong in the NFL Draft. Here are ﻿some of the Giants’ biggest draft misses over the years.

  • 2021 NFL mock draft: Expert predictions for 49ers' No. 3 pick

    Here's who the experts have the 49ers taking with the No. 3 pick.

  • Report: Saints trying to trade up into top 10

    The New Orleans Saints are reportedly trying to trade all the way up into the top 10 in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft

  • Arrest made in shooting that injured Central Michigan quarterback John Keller

    Central Michigan QB John Keller remains in critical but stable condition in a hospital as authorities made an arrest in Saturday's shooting.

  • Bitcoin Is Not the Harbinger of Financial Change, but DeFi Is

    By:Tim Fries The closer one is to the sun, the more blinded one becomes. These words of wisdom can be found in some form or another, relaying simple truth about human endeavors. The closer we are to the subject matter, the more likely we’ll miss important concepts outside of our concentrated focus—and engage in muddled thinking. This applies to the complex and pioneering world of blockchain in a number of ways. Fortunately, after many milestones crossed, we can take a more objective view in the rear-view mirror. Bitcoin Has Become Mainstream - but Is Its Utility Future-Proof? After reaching a $1 trillion market cap and becoming integrated into the world’s payment processing flows such as PayPal and Square’s CashApp, it’s safe to say that Bitcoin has broken many barriers. In the last couple of months, Canada has approved four Ethereum ETFs while a Bitcoin ETF was launched in February by Purpose Investments on the Toronto Stock Exchange. In the United States, we have yet to see a Bitcoin ETF on NASDAQ or NYSE, although Kryptoin BTC ETF is currently under review by the SEC. However, the US has another kind of milestone to boast about. Coinbase crypto exchange has been listed on NASDAQ this month under COIN, following BTC’s price move in lockstep. Source: TradingView, Bitcoin (BTC) vs Coinbase (COIN) stock during April 2021. It is safe to say that Bitcoin has become the go-to cryptocurrency for large corporations, asset management groups, and hedge funds. Michael Saylor convinced plenty of them at the “Bitcoin for Corporations” conference held on February 3rd. They now see Bitcoin as digital gold to preserve their wealth against USD devaluation and possible negative interest rates, which some US fed economists have advocated for. In the meantime, as the list of companies integrating Bitcoin grows by the day, even an automated accounting software like Freshbooks now accounts for balance sheets to include Bitcoin. To this end, Bitcoin’s trend of becoming a treasury reserve asset is continuing to accelerate. While it is positive that a decentralized asset has achieved such status, we can no longer pretend that Bitcoin is a payment method, although one could use it as such. We can also no longer pretend that Bitcoin is as revolutionary as it has been portrayed. To be sure, it is a more convenient way to store value. It also makes it possible for the world to tap into a self-governing currency—with no ties to a particular nation-state or economy. By the same token, Bitcoin lies at the mercy of governments. If North America and the EU decide to impose more restrictions, or even de-platform Bitcoin completely as they deploy CBDCs, it is difficult to not see Bitcoin’s value collapsing. As Allianz’s chief economic advisor El-Erian noted to CNN last month: “I tend to tell people: be really careful. This is an asset that wants to establish itself, but it can only establish itself if governments allow it to. And it takes away a lot from governments.” It’s certainly not out of the realm of possibility to conceive of governments banning Bitcoin. This happened with physical gold in the United States. They may innovate this time around and decide to de-platform Bitcoin within the framework of climate change. Since Tesla heavily invested in Bitcoin, and even made more profits from it than selling EVs in 2020, there has been an avalanche of headlines bemoaning Bitcoin’s carbon footprint. This view would perfectly align with the already existing views of major banks such as Bank of America, citing Bitcoin’s low ESG rating (Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance). In the end, whether Bitcoin survives or doesn’t, is not that important. Its mission—in the eyes of many—has been achieved: demonstrating the concept of decentralized assets to the entire world. More importantly, Bitcoin will be remembered as a project that pulled a true revolutionary force behind it—smart contracts. The Dangers of Centralization Even if one BTC becomes worth $1 million someday, it will not be as valuable as the disruptive force of smart contracts, pushed forward by the Ethereum blockchain. To understand its value, we only have to take a look at February’s Congressional hearings on the GameStop short squeeze trading. Even if one BTC becomes worth $1 million someday, it will not be as valuable as the disruptive force of smart contracts, pushed forward by the Ethereum blockchain. To understand its value, we only have to take a look at February’s Congressional hearings on the GameStop short squeeze trading. Even before that drama, the speculation causing the Financial Crisis of 2008 showed that the race between regulators and money facilitators is not a fruitful one. Just 10 years later, Norwegian trader Einar Aas made ill-conceited and enormous bets on Scandinavian markets. Incapable of covering for his margin trading, the losses had to be absorbed by Nasdaq Clearing at $133 million, some of which were distributed among 166 participants in its mutual default fund. As a result, Norwegian authorities censured Nasdaq’s commodities branch in Oslo for leaving the exploit open. This month, South Korean trader “Bill” Hwang did the same with Chinese tech companies, losing $20 billion fortune. A chunk of that massive loss - $5 billion - had to be covered by the world’s largest banks. In both instances, it is always the case that some rule or another failed to be fully implemented. In the case of Hwang’s Archegos Capital, it turns out that the 848-pages long Dodd-Frank Act, just missed the key ingredient necessary to prevent such worldwide destabilization of the financial system. Of course, in the aftermath, there is always someone to blame. According to Dennis Kelleher of the advocacy Better Markets, it was the SEC this time around: “It is a dereliction of duty by the SEC not to have a properly regulated swaps market 13 years after they were at the core of causing and spreading the 2008 crash,” The problem with this patchwork approach is that the financial system has become much too unstable and debt-ridden to rely on vagaries of clearing houses, regulatory bodies, and thirsty banks that are willing to ignore a convicted trader making bets measured in billions. DeFi Breaking Perpetual Oversight Lag When an entity is incentivized to skirt the rules, they will do so at a greater and more creative pace. They will become so creative they will create a new phenomenon—regulatory capture—in which it is difficult to discern between regulators/policy makers and those they are supposed to regulate. Even if this arms race is not bound to be lost, it creates so much friction and instability that it might as well be. Unless of course, the entire playing field is changed. For the first time in history, we can revamp how the financial world operates. At its fundamental level, this world is currently based on contracts enforced by corruptible human minds. This is the entire story of the banking sector and financial markets—from stock brokers like Robinhood to the leading forex trading platforms. Instead of occupying a labyrinth of institutions to make money in this arena’s flow, blockchain-powered smart contracts can occupy that space. First put forward by cryptographer Nick Szabo in 1997, smart contracts now have the key ingredient they initially needed—blockchain. As computer programs that are stored inside a blockchain, they can automatically execute contracts without the risk of being falsified. In other words, there no longer exists a barrier to supplant all the functions that current financial entities now perform: Market Maker into Automated Market Maker (AMM): Permissionless smart contract—dApp—that utilizes liquidity pools instead of buyers and sellers. Clearinghouse into a distributed data store—blockchain. Improving upon DVP - Delivery Vs Payment settlement - Blockchain can utilize atomic swaps in which one tokenized asset is exchanged for another without the need for mediators and their likely failures. Centralized exchange into Decentralized Exchange (DEX)—using AMMs and liquidity provider tokens. Uniswap is just one of these contenders, removing from the equation the need to even have an arms race between regulators and corruptors. Likewise, centralized banking—loaning and borrowing—can be decentralized by using cryptocurrencies as collateral. Smart contracts can automatically scan a crypto wallet to “see” how leveraged it already is. Furthermore, existing traditional assets like stocks can also be tokenized, inheriting the key blockchain property of immutability. Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange, is already offering two stock tokens—Tesla (TSLA) and Coinbase (COIN)—on its Binance Smart Chain (BSC). DeFi Is Inevitable Like the revolutionary printing press, smart contracts are the toothpaste that cannot be put back in the tube. The pace with which certain aspects of DeFi absorb corresponding parts of the legacy financial system depends on two factors: DeFi needs to be simplified so it can be used by the lowest common denominator. This includes interoperability between different blockchains, so that the end-user doesn’t even have to think about which blockchain space their transactions inhabit. Many believe this will likely be Ethereum, as it inches closer to complete its ETH 2.0 upgrade, giving it much-needed scalability and eco-sustainability. Top-down imperative. Ironically, to avoid lingering on the margins of the financial world, DeFi needs a top-down order to have a space to thrive in. On paper, one governing layer above the banks are governments. It may be laughable to think they will exert such pressure. However, there will likely be a point where it will be more laughable to ignore smart contracts, just as one would mock the idea of the printing press because of the monk lobby. In conclusion, Bitcoin is in many ways a red herring of the crypto world. It is big because it is the first. And it is growing bigger because of the foibles of central banking. The latter can still stop it in its tracks, but what it cannot stop is DeFi—a new framework of perceiving finance—including how it is distributed and secured. While Bitcoin played a critical role in coalescing this new crypto-perception, DeFi is the ecosystem that could be erected to enact a world that is less corrupt. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from Benzinga2 Stocks Looking To Make Moves After Forming Technical PatternsMid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Drops 90 Points; Fed Leaves Rates Unchanged© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • NFL Draft 2021: Eagles’ pick at 12? Final mock draft roundup

    Let's take a look at the final Eagles mock draft roundup of 2021. By Dave Zangaro

  • Jay Glazer: Saints angling for top-10 trade, but ‘Not for a QB’

    Rumor mongering continued ahead of the 2021 NFL draft, with FOX Sports insider Jay Glazer reporting that the Saints are plotting a big trade

  • 2021 NFL Draft Preview: How Many Notre Dame Players Will Be Picked?

    Notre Dame’s 2021 draft should, at the very least, tie some early 21st Century mark.The worst-case scenario for the Irish in this week’s NFL Draft feels six players. Even with that low a number, the program would have six players selected in three straight drafts for the first time since 2001-03 (and just the second time since the draft shrunk to seven rounds in 1994).

  • NFL Draft tracker 2021: Latest Patriots rumors, analysis

    The 2021 NFL Draft is finally here. Here are all the latest rumors and analysis that will impact the Patriots as the first round kicks off tonight.

  • NBA betting: Championship odds shift with two huge bets on the ... Atlanta Hawks?

    BetMGM took a couple of huge bets on the Hawks.

  • NBA down 10 officials due to COVID-19 protocols ahead of playoffs

    The league expects that all 10 officials will be back in time for the playoffs next month.

  • Peter Sagan sprints to stage win as Rohan Dennis retains Tour de Romandie lead and Chris Froome makes further time losses

    Wednesday April 28 — Aigle to Martigny, 168.1km Peter Sagan claimed his first Tour de Romandie stage since his last appearance at the race in 2010 when the Bora-Hansgrohe rider won a sprint finish ahead of Sonny Colbrelli and Patrick Bevin on Wednesday. It was the second win of the season for Sagan , the three-time world champion, and will provide the Slovakian a wee-timed confidence boost as he prepares for his second outing at the Giro d'Italia which gets under way in 11 days' time with a short individual time trial in Turin on May 8. In what was a scrappy finale to a lumpy and circuitous stage, Colbrelli (Bahrain Victorious) opened up his sprint first before Sagan jumped onto his wheel, taking with him Bevin (Israel-Start up Nation). However, once Sagan launched his decisive sprint neither were able to respond. There was no change at the top of the general classification and so Rohan Dennis will start Thursday's hilly second stage wearing the leader's yellow jersey, while Ineos Grenadiers team-mates Geraint Thomas and Richie Porte are 9sec behind in second and third respectively. Chris Froome (Israel-Start up Nation), meanwhile, finished in the second group 3min 34sec behind the main protagonists and so despite moving up the general classification by 25 places, trails Dennis by 4min 26sec after just two days racing – one of which was a short prologue time trial.

  • NHL roundup: Knights top Avs for 10th straight win

    William Karlsson set a club record for the fastest goal to start a game as the Vegas Golden Knights extended their franchise-record winning streak to 10 games with a 5-2 victory over the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday night in Las Vegas. Karlsson's goal after 10 seconds set the tone. Vegas' Max Pacioretty had two goals and an assist, while Mark Stone had a goal and two assists.

  • Barcelona test can be a platform to success in claycourt season: Nadal

    The 34-year-old, who claimed a record-extending 12th Barcelona title, suffered a back injury in Melbourne earlier this year before he was beaten by Tsitsipas in the Australian Open quarter-finals. But the Spaniard, who will be looking for a 14th French Open crown when the claycourt Grand Slam begins on May 30, showed he was returning to his battling best on Sunday, saving a match point before going on to winning his first title of 2021.

  • Billy Joe Saunders: "I don't give a s*** about Canelo Alvarez."

    Billy Joe Saunders sets the hostile tone for his May 8, showdown with Canelo Alvarez live on DAZN.

  • How Red Sox are finding motivation in weekly MLB Power Rankings

    Dugout carts, waving from bases ... and MLB Power Rankings? Alex Cora and the Red Sox have found a new source of motivation, John Tomase writes.