2021 NFL draft: Greg Olsen calls top TE prospect Kyle Pitts a ‘special talent’

LSU and Florida are holding their pro days today, and so we’re hearing a lot about the top two pass-catchers in this draft class: wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase and tight end Kyle Pitts. Those two might be the first non-QB skill players to come off the board next month, in no small part thanks to their stunning athletic scores.

Chase ran a 4.38 second 40-yard dash, while Pitts posted a 4.44 second time at 6-foot-6 and 240 pounds. Among those impressed by Pitts is former Panthers tight end Greg Olsen, who just finished a highly accomplished NFL career. Olsen called Pitts a special talent on Twitter and noted how the best teams are featuring tight ends now.

Imagine if he ran straight off line. 👀 The top teams all feature the TE. He’s next in line. Special talent https://t.co/GYyH1pFmOA — Greg Olsen (@gregolsen88) March 31, 2021

It’s been a while since Carolina had a playmaking tight end – specifically since Olsen suffered his first foot injury a few years ago.

The recent signing of Dan Arnold should help turn that around. At the very least he’s a more potent red zone weapon than the other tight ends who are currently on the roster.

While it would be nice to land a stud like Pitts, it’s a highly unlikely scenario for the Panthers this year. For one thing, Pitts probably won’t fall to No. 8 overall. More importantly, the team has far more critical structural needs to meet.

There’s always a case to go best player available, but in our opinion this team needs to pick a quarterback, a left tackle and a cornerback before they even think about adding another receiver or tight end.

Related