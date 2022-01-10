2021 NFL draft: Grading the Giants’ rookie class after one season

The New York Giants 2021 draft class played the final games of their rookie season on Sunday in the Giants’ 22-7 loss to the Washington Football Team.

Here’s some early grades for the six-player group, five of whom lost significant time to injuries.

WR Kadarius Toney

AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Kadarius Toney opened some eyes with his ability and electric play. He can be a volume receiver as well as a home-run threat, but as Deion Sanders used to say, ‘you can’t help the club from the tub’ and Toney’s lack of durability hurt both him and the Giants in his rookie season.

Toney suffered a slew of injuries and also contracted COVID-19 which limited him to just 10 games. If he can stay healthier, he may become elite. That’s a big if though.

Grade: Incomplete

OLB Azeez Ojulari

AP Photo/Adam Hunger

The Giants traded back twice and still landed Azeez Ojulari, a fantastic athlete with a high ceiling. The former Georgia star showed his penchant for getting afterthe passer with 8.0 sacks and 13 QB hits.

Ojulari’s eight sacks set a new franchise record for sacks by a rookie. He will only get better from here. He is also the only member of this rookie class to play in all 17 games.

Grade: A

CB Aaron Robinson

Harry How/Getty Images

Aaron Rosbinson’s Giants career didn’t get off the ground until midseason when he was activated from the PUP list where he was placed after undergoing core muscle surgery in the preseason. Once he got going, Robinson played well and gave the Giants a glimpse of what type of player he can be for them in the future.

Grade: B

OLB Elerson Smith

Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports

Elerson Smith did not have a lot on tape coning out of college and was pretty much an under-the-radar selection. He still is unknown and a bit raw after missing all of training camp and the first eight weeks of the season with a hamstring injury. He had been playing in a rotation at outside linebacker since Week 11 and is getting his feet wet, making some plays and had several QB hits.

Story continues

Ultimately, however, Smith’s season ended on IR.

Grade: Incomplete

RB Gary Brightwell

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Gary Brightwell was drafted for his special team prowess and he played well before a neck injury landed him on IR after 13 games.

Brightwell did not get music of an opportunity to play on offense. He had just one carry and one reception on the season. He is a player with a great outlook on the game and can continue to grow into a solid special teams contributor going forward.

Grade: B

CB Rodarius Williams

AP Photo/Bill Kostroun

Rodarius Williams is the older brother of Cleveland cornerback Greedy Williams and flashed in camp. A highly-experienced college player, Williams appeared to struggle a bit in limited action before tearing his ACL and going on season-ending IR in early October.

Williams had a 41.6 PFF coverage grade over 50 total snaps this season.

Grade: Incomplete

1

1