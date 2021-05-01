2021 NFL Draft grades; Bears' Teven Jenkins pick gets rave reviews

Draft Grades: Bears, Teven Jenkins earn rave reviews originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bears and Ryan Pace are having themselves a draft. The Bears have traded up twice in the first three rounds and selected Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields No. 11 overall and Oklahoma State offensive tackle Teven Jenkins No. 39 overall.

And the mood among Bears fans has just transformed over a 24-hour period.

A fanbase that was ready to riot and mutiny when the Bears signed Andy Dalton is watching that same front office score high marks and praise for a masterful draft.

Here is what the pundits had to say about the Bears' pick of Jenkins.

"Home-run selection for Ryan Pace. Jenkins' film is first-round caliber. Nasty technician. Punishes people on a routine basis. Good length too. Big need at right tackle no more for Chicago."

Sporting News: A

"The Bears got a player to whom they were attached in the first round with another aggressive trade up the board. Jenkins is the prototypical right tackle, a rock for the running game with a smooth-enough frame for top pass protection. He fills a key void in front of Justin Fields and David Montgomery."

Yahoo: A

"There were medical concerns with Jenkins’ hip injury that ended his 2020 season. But he’s a country-strong mauler who will be a great fit on a Bears line that needs him to start immediately. GM Ryan Pace has now traded up twice in this draft and potentially hit two home runs, assuming Jenkins is ready to go."

"The Chicago Bears are smashing this year’s draft process like they’re the Incredible Hulk. They traded up again in the second round to draft the player many projected to go to them with their original first-round selection. Jenkins will immediately take over right tackle duties and become the tone-setter that the Bears desperately needed along their front five."

The Athletic: C

"There’s no secret to his game. Jenkins (6-foot-6, 317) is a physical, powerful mauler. His best fit is probably at right tackle or guard. The Bears needed offensive line help, but to move up 13 spots, they had to give up the 83rd overall pick. Jenkins is a fine prospect. But given the needs on Chicago’s roster, I’m not sure it made sense to give up additional resources to move up here."

