2021 NFL Draft: Georgia edge rusher Azeez Olujari, 49ers have spoken

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jennifer Lee Chan
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Georgia edge rusher Olujari has been in contact with 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Stand out Georgia edge rusher Azeez Ojulari revealed he has had virtual meetings with the 49ers. 

At Georgia’s Pro Day availability, Ojulari admitted he was familiar with defensive line coach Kris Kocurek and the 49ers wide-9 front. Pro Football Focus' fourth ranked edge prospect is confident he would fit in well in the 49ers scheme having played in both a 4-3 and 3-4 defense at Georgia. 

The 6-foot-3, 240 pound lineman improved significantly in his final season at Georgia, racking up 9.5 sacks and 12.5 tackles for a loss, two pass break-ups and four forced fumbles. NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah has Ojulari ranked as the No. 39 overall prospect in the 2021 NFL Draft and mocked to the Buffalo Bills as the No. 30 selection. 

Ojulari, who most admires the play of Tampa Bay Buccaneers pass rusher Shaq Barrett, believes he has all of the qualities needed to make an immediate impact in the NFL.  

“I just feel like my versatility, the way I use my hands and the way I can bend, I feel like I’m the most bendy and versatile,” Ojulari said. “I have an explosive first step and I like to drop into coverage too. You’re not just getting a pass rusher out of me, you’re getting all three downs.” 

Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart believes Ojulari will thrive in the NFL, not only on the field, but in the locker room. He noted that the outside linebacker received the most votes by teammates to be elected as a team captain since Smart arrived in 2016. 

Smart detailed Olujari’s work ethic and attitude as reasons why his teammates admire him. The defensive lineman’s “high character and toughness” are what will attract NFL teams, making him a fit for any franchise. 

“I think when you start trying to build a defense, it starts with what kind of toughness do you have,” Smart said. “When you rank tough players, Azeez Ojulari is really high. 

“He strikes, makes contact and never shies away. He doesn’t complain when you go full pads. He wants every part of it. He is a high character player off the field. He’s going to be an asset in the locker room and make your whole team better but he’s also talented.”

RELATED: 49ers reportedly bring back D.J. Jones on one-year contract

The 49ers signed former Los Angeles Rams Samson Ebukam to add depth with Dee Ford’s availability uncertain for the start of the 2021 season. The 49ers own a draft pick in each of the first two rounds (No. 12 and No. 43) and Ojulari is projected as a late first-round, early second-round selection. 

“I’m excited to see where he goes,” Smart said. “Somebody is going to get a great young man in Azeez.”

Download and subscribe to the 49ers Talk Podcast

Recommended Stories

  • Report: Rockets trade PJ Tucker to Bucks for DJ Augustin, DJ Wilson

    PJ Tucker and Radions Kurucs are headed to Milwaukee for DJ Augustin and DJ Wilson.

  • Colts reportedly won't allow Philly media to ask questions at Carson Wentz presser

    Carson Wentz hasn't talked to Eagles media since he was benched in Week 14.

  • Why Ben Simmons is the most polarizing player in the NBA

    Simmons’ talent is so undeniably great, can anything but shooting stop him?

  • LeBron James with a buzzer beater vs the Golden State Warriors

    LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers) with a buzzer beater vs the Golden State Warriors, 03/15/2021

  • NBA buyers and sellers: Where every team stands ahead of the trade deadline

    Which teams will be the big buyers and sellers before the NBA's March 25 trade deadline?

  • Stephen Thompson shoots down idea Leon Edwards deserves a UFC title shot

    No. 5 ranked UFC welterweight Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson recently gave his thoughts on the no decision in the UFC Vegas 21 main event between Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad. The no contest ruling resulted from a brutal eye poke from Edwards to Muhammad in the second round of the fight that rendered him unable to continue. Before the eye poke that ended the fight, Thompson acknowledged Edwards looked good during the bout despite having not fought in nearly two years. “He looked really crisp, he looked really sharp. He looked fast,” Thompson said on his new podcast “What’s Up Everybody?!” “I think that’s the best shape I’ve seen Edwards in.” When something like this occurs in MMA, whether it be a controversial decision or an accidental foul that leads to a no contest, a rematch takes place almost every time. That is why many fans, pundits, and fighters scratched their heads after seeing Edwards call for a title shot after a no contest against the no. 13 ranked fighter in the welterweight division. Thompson was one of those people. “With the eye poke, there’s only one thing to do and that’s to run it back,” Thompson said. “I know Edwards is saying he deserves the title next. But you can’t get the title after being gone for two years and then having a no contest with a poke to the eye. Come on.” Stephen Thompson says he deserves title shot more than Leon Edwards Thompson also pointed to the UFC working out automatic rematches for other fights that had similar endings, as previously mentioned. “I mean, that’s what they’re doing with Aljo and Yan,” Thompson said. “I know Edwards is like ‘Nah man, I wanna fight for the title,’ but come on dude. You haven’t fought. I deserve the title [shot] more than you do at this point.” Despite how Edwards or Thompson might feel about who is next in line, neither of them will be fighting for the title anytime soon. UFC president Dana White announced on Monday that UFC 261 would have a full-capacity crowd, headlined by champion Kamaru Usman facing Jorge Masvidal in a rematch for the welterweight strap. We know who’s next for the belt, but perhaps a matchup between Thompson and Edwards could be next for the pair of talented top five welterweights. Dana White announces UFC 261 to house full house of fans, three title fights Leon Edwards addresses horrific eye poke on Belal Muhammad | UFC Vegas 21 (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Stephen Curry is having an MVP-worthy campaign as the Warriors set up for Klay Thompson's return

    Four Quarters: Steph Curry's defense is keeping the Warriors afloat, plus trade targets, Jayson Tatum's progression and Hall of Fame locks.

  • Vergil Ortiz Jr. learning about ‘different kinds of power’ as he moves toward welterweight title

    Ortiz insists he’s hitting harder now than he ever has as he prepares for his bout on Saturday on DAZN against ex-super lightweight champion Maurice Hooker.

  • Saints, rivals react to Drew Brees' retirement: 'We won't miss you'

    Tom Brady, the Falcons and the Bucs all bid Brees farewell from the NFL.

  • 49ers make Trent Williams the highest-paid offensive lineman in NFL history with enormous deal

    San Francisco paid Trent Williams like no other lineman has been paid before.

  • Bill Belichick may be dusting off the old-school approach that won him Super Bowls before Tom Brady

    While most of the AFC is focused on securing an elite QB, New England is trying to build around not having one. It’s Belichick zigging when everyone else is zagging.

  • Penalty report: Crew chiefs for Nos. 2, 99 teams suspended after Phoenix

    NASCAR officials handed down penalties to five Cup Series teams Tuesday for lug-nut infractions, including one-race suspensions for two crew chiefs after last weekend’s events at Phoenix Raceway. Two cars — the No. 2 Team Penske Ford for driver Brad Keselowski and the No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet for Daniel Suarez — were each […]

  • Angry Dzumhur suffers default after refusing to play over line call

    Dzumhur, who reached a career-high ranking of 23rd in 2018, lost his cool when a forehand from his Dutch opponent Botic van de Zandschulp was called in by the line judge with the 28-year-old serving at 5-5, 40-40 in the opening set. Looking in disbelief Dzumhur dropped his racquet and approached the chair umpire for an overrule but to no avail. The call seemed to have infuriated Dzumhur as he continued remonstrating with the chair umpire during the change of ends and received a code violation for unsportsmanlike conduct.

  • Derrick White with an and one vs the Detroit Pistons

    Derrick White (San Antonio Spurs) with an and one vs the Detroit Pistons, 03/15/2021

  • Spend, spend, spend on 2nd day of "legal tampering" in NFL

    For people wondering where is all the free-agent quarterback movement as the NFL's “legal tampering” period enters its second day, well, calm down. The biggest spenders at the position had been two teams keeping their supposed guy, Cam Newton in New England and Jameis Winston in New Orleans. Of course, trades that can be completed when the NFL's business year begins Wednesday will see Carson Wentz with the Colts, Matthew Stafford heading to the Rams in exchange for Jared Goff, who goes to the Lions.

  • 2021 NFL draft: LSU's Terrace Marshall has rare combo of height, speed

    Our countdown of the top 100 prospects for the 2021 NFL draft continues with No. 49 overall, a tall deep threat who has been a touchdown machine.

  • Deshaun Watson insurance? Texans agree to $6 million deal with Tyrod Taylor

    The Texans have found Deshaun Watson's back-up. Or replacement.

  • Estrada-Gonzalez 2, a Fight of the Year candidate, shows what boxing could and should be

    Appreciate what you are seeing because this is as rare as it is special and compelling.

  • Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua finally sign two-fight deal to unify heavyweight titles

    After months of negotiations, Fury and Joshua have finally signed a deal for two fights.

  • Coach: Sabres' Jack Eichel out for 'foreseeable future'

    An upper-body injury will keep Buffalo Sabres captain Jack Eichel out for the "foreseeable future," coach Ralph Krueger said Saturday. Krueger has declined to offer more specifics about the injury, but Eichel appeared to hurt his neck after a check into the boards by Casey Cizikas late in the third period. Now, the Sabres, who have a league-low 16 points, are left to hope that Eichel will be able to return this season.