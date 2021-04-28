2021 NFL Draft: George Kittle would love Kyle Pitts to join 49ers

Why Kittle would love it if Pitts was 49ers' pick at No. 3 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Just like The Joker, George Kittle is an agent of chaos.

The 49ers star tight end knows, like the rest of the world, that coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch are poised to pick San Francisco's next starting quarterback with the No. 3 overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft.

However, Kittle, always hoping to throw a wrench into things, loves the idea of the 49ers going off script and selecting Florida tight end Kyle Pitts instead.

"Well, see, I like that idea a lot because I think we have four good tight ends on the roster right now," Kittle said on "Good Morning Football" When presented with the idea of Pitts being the pick. "You add Kyle Pitts, all the things that he could do, his versatility, I mean, I'd enjoy running 23 personnel up and down the field. Two backs, three tight ends, spread them out, run the ball down their throats. I'm all for that.

"I know our [offensive coordinator], Mike McDaniel, would probably love that as well. So, Kyle, if you're listening, I'm totally OK with that, but whatever they want to do. But really, I want to see Kyle Pitts go No. 1 overall, and just kind of throw the whole world for a loop. I think that would be really entertaining."

While the quarterbacks are getting most of the attention ahead of Thursday's draft, Pitts is seen by many as the surest player in the class, with many believing he is a generational tight end talent.

For what it's worth, Kittle has been impressed with what Pitts showed last season at Florida when the tight end caught 43 passes for 770 yards and 12 touchdowns.

"Every time you turn on the tape, or every time you watch a game, he is scoring a touchdown, or he's making a huge play down the middle of the field," Kittle said. "The guy's got talent. He makes really good decisions when he has the football.

"So, I think he's going to be a hell of a football player, and I just hope that whoever does draft him just lets him be him, and they don't try to make him into something he's not because the dude, he's a hell of a football player, like I said. Just let that guy go. Take the reins off, and he's going to be an incredible football player, and I can't wait to see what this season and his career brings for him."

A Kittle-Pitts pairing would be the stuff of nightmares for defenses, but the 49ers are set on drafting a franchise quarterback at No. 3, with most of the smoke heading in Mac Jones' direction.

As of right now, most project Pitts will be the first non-quarterback drafted Thursday with many pegging the Atlanta Falcons at No. 4 as the likely landing spot.

But Pitts' talent has opened many eyes, so don't be surprised if a team makes a move up the board to secure a player who has star written all over him.

