2021 NFL Draft: Five players Patriots should target in Rounds 2-3

Perry: Five players for Patriots to consider on NFL Draft Day 2 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots addressed their biggest need by taking Mac Jones at No. 15 in the 2021 NFL Draft. So, what's next?The Patriots own two Day 2 picks -- No. 46 overall in Round 2 and No. 96 overall in Round 3 -- and still have plenty of roster holes to fill. As our Phil Perry points out, however, there's one position that should take top priority.Ahead of Rounds 2 and 3 on Friday, Perry takes a look at five players still on the board who should interest New England and lists other potential Patriots fits the team could target.