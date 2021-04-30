2021 NFL draft first round grades for Bears, division rivals

Michael Allardyce
·3 min read
 2021 NFL draft first round grades for Bears. Justin Fields originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bears have a new QB1. Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields has been tabbed as the savior for a quarterback-starved city.

To nab Fields, general manager Ryan Pace traded up from the 20th overall pick to the New York Giants' 11th overall pick.

RELATED: NFL Draft 2021: 10 best players still available on Day 2

And while Bears fans are celebrating and rejoicing, what do the analysts and pundits think?

NFL.com: A+

"Fields could wait his turn behind Andy Dalton in 2021, but I won’t be surprised if he becomes the starter before the midway part of the season. He is a leader and strong-armed passer who will give the Bears the difference-maker at quarterback that they have missed for many, many years."

CBS Sports' Pete Prisco: A

"They gave up a lot, but they ended up with the second-best quarterback in the draft. It's a bold move, but necessary."

Yahoo Sports: A

"GM Ryan Pace was handed a golden ticket when two quarterbacks fell outside the top 10. His time was now, and there was no reason to hesitate. The cost (next year’s first and fourth, plus a fifth this year and No. 20) wasn’t too cumbersome to pull the trigger. This has to feel like Christmas on Michigan Avenue for Bears fans. Fields will have every chance to push Andy Dalton out of a job."

Pro Football Network: A+

"Fields was the QB2 on many people’s boards and a long shot to get outside of the top 10 by a lot of people. Therefore, the Bears did not hesitate to trade up for Fields when he was available at 11. Fields can now learn behind two experienced veterans in Andy Dalton and Nick Foles."

The Athletic: A

"I’ve been consistently critical of the Bears’ front office, but this move makes a lot of sense. They moved up nine spots, gave up a fifth this year, a first next year and a fourth next year. That’s a reasonable price for the chance of landing a franchise quarterback. The Bears’ coaching staff needs to help him, but Fields brings juice to a franchise that was stuck in mud."

Bleacher Report: A+

"Fields is a great example of a multiyear starter being overanalyzed when the good clearly outweighs the questionable aspects of his game. His traits show a quarterback capable of excelling in the pros.

"And the Chicago Bears took notice."

And for the rest of the NFC North:

Detroit Lions: Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon - 7th overall

NFL.com: A+CBS Sports: B+Yahoo: B+Pro Football Network: A-The Athletic: ABleacher Report: A

Minnesota Vikings: Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech - 23rd overall

NFL.com: A+CBS Sports: AYahoo: B+Pro Football Network: A+The Athletic: ABleacher Report: A

Green Bay Packers: Eric Stokes, CB, Georgia - 29th overall

NFL.com: ACBS Sports: B+Yahoo: C-Pro Football Network: BThe Athletic: CBleacher Report: F

The Bears' pick of Fields was universally graded highly, and unfortunately so was most of the NFC North's picks. The Vikings and Lions both taking offensive tackles to bolster their line and negate players like Khalil Mack.

But the Packers reached on a cornerback and it was met with mixed reviews.

