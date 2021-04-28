2021 NFL draft: Final Giants Wire predictions for Big Blue

Dan Benton
·6 min read
The wait is almost over… The 2021 NFL draft is just one more sleep away and that means all the rumors and speculation can finally be put to bed.

But before that happens, we have a little more rumor and speculation for you… Because of course we do.

The Giants Wire staff have offered up their final predictions of what they believe the New York Giants will do in Round 1 of the draft, and those projections can be found compiled below.

Dan Benton: Jaylen Waddle

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Predicting what the Giants will do at No. 11 is tricky this year for multiple reasons. One, we have no idea what's going to happen over the first 10 picks and how trades will impact things. Secondly, Big Blue has done an excellent job preventing leaks this year. In recent years, it was easy to pinpoint that the Giants were going to select Saquon Barkley, Daniel Jones (or another quarterback) and Andrew Thomas (or another offensive tackle). This year? Good luck. If Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith were on the board at No. 11, I'd predict the Giants take him without hesitating. But I don't think he's going to be on the board. As a result, the Giants will likely end up choosing between another Alabama wide receiver, Jaylen Waddle, Northwestern offensive lineman Rashawn Slater, South Carolina cornerback Jaycee Horn and a bunch of edge rushers. At 11, the value for the edge rushers simply isn't there. That's an easy pass. Slater and Horn are not such easy passes, but for a team desperate to add playmakers, Waddle is impossible to ignore. He's lightning fast, can take a quick slant 70 yards for a touchdown and would help balance out the Giants' offense. Don't be surprised to see them then go cornerback in Round 2 (or vica versa) before addressing the edge and offensive line from Round 3 on. Note: I picked Slater in the USA TODAY NFL Wire mock draft, but that's because Smith and Waddle were gone. Choice came down to Slater vs. Horn.

John Fennelly: DeVonta Smith

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The word is the Giants feel very strongly about Smith, regardless of his smallish frame. They finished 31st in offense in 2020 and are looking for a player who can give them an additional dimension. Smith is not as dynamic as his teammate, Jaylen Waddle, but is a steadier option who has a long history of consistency and production. Smith would give the Giants more flexibility in the passing game and along with the addition of free agent Kenny Golladay would provide the upgrade needed to help third-year quarterback Daniel Jones realize his potential.

Pat Ragazzo: Micah Parsons

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Dave Gettleman has never traded back as a general manager -- ever. But after speaking to reporters last week, he claims to have tried in the past, hinting that he may be open to doing so this year. However, Gettleman also says he will not get "fleeced." We've heard about the Giants' interest in some of the top pass catchers: DeVonta Smith, Jaylen Waddle and Kyle Pitts. But there is no guarantee that these attractive prospects will still be on the board by the time the Giants pick at No. 11. This means, if they are unable to trade down, they'll be left with the second tier of choices. While the Giants could use an edge rusher, they more so value athletic linebackers, which is why they will select Penn State's Micah Parsons. Parsons is a playmaking weapon and can be a force lined up at inside linebacker next to Blake Martinez. With the addition of Parsons, the Giants' pass rush will get a key piece and Patrick Graham's defense will have the opportunity to become one of the top units in the NFL.

Tyler Henry: DeVonta Smith

Staff Photo/Gary Cosby Jr.

In a perfect world, the Giants land Penei Sewell or Patrick Surtain II. However, with Sewell likely not falling anywhere close to 11 and Surtain having strong rumored ties with the Dallas Cowboys who pick 10th, the Giants go get Daniel Jones another weapon on an offense that added Kenny Golladay, John Ross III and Kyle Rudolph this offseason. Smith would bring another threat to the Big Blue offense in a crucial year for Daniel Jones. With Saquon Barkley coming back from a major knee injury, the Giants offense needs to be as balanced as possible. General manager Dave Gettleman has a lot invested in Daniel Jones and I think he will do everything he can to make Jones successful. With Golladay, Smith, Sterling Shepard, John Ross III and Darius Slayton, Daniel Jones would have plenty of weapons. Although the Giants have needs of an offensive lineman and a pass rusher, the Heisman trophy winner is just too good to pass up if he is there for the Giants at 11.

Jeevan Kirkland: Micah Parsons

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Giants have very few pieces left to solidify themselves as a top-tier defense in the NFL. With the addition of Micah Parsons, the Giants can do just this. He is a versatile linebacker that can pair well with Blake Martinez making one of the better run-stopping linebacker duos in the league. In addition to stopping the run, Parsons also has the ability to rush the passer with his strength and quickness and drop back into coverage with his athleticism.

Doug Rush: N/A

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Prediction coming shortly...

Kevin Hickey: DeVonta Smith

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Adding to the offensive line is also a potential pick if a prospect like Rashawn Slater or Penei Sewell is available. The edge rusher class isn't strong enough to confidently pick at No. 11. Smith could fall to the Giants because of his BMI concerns, but they shouldn't be swayed by that. His route running and ability to separate would be a welcome addition to the offense opposite Kenny Golladay. Getting Daniel Jones enough weapons to work with in prove-it year is necessary, and Smith has the potential to be a perennial Pro Bowler.

Mike Moraitis: Micah Parsons

Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports

The Giants could go in a slew of different directions here, but I don't think taking a receiver, cornerback or offensive lineman in this spot is the best choice, especially considering the depth at the former two positions in this year's class, and with what the Giants have done in free agency. Instead, Big Blue continues building the middle of its defense by adding an athletic playmaker like Parsons, who can immediately slot in next to Blake Martinez in New York's front seven. Parsons can provide an immediate boost to the Giants' defense in all areas and will be an impact pass-rusher on third downs.

