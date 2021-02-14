2021 NFL draft film room: BYU QB Zach Wilson

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Luke Easterling
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

As we look ahead to the 2021 NFL draft, it’s time to get acquainted with some of the top prospects in this year’s class.

What does BYU quarterback Zach Wilson bring to the table? Check out the film and see for yourself:

Latest Stories