2021 NFL Draft: Everything to know about Jaelan Phiillips

Jaelan Phillips Treated

The 2021 NFL Draft is drawing closer by the day. With the Giants set to pick at No. 11 in the first round, we'll be taking an in-depth look at potential prospects who could soon call New York home.

Here's a look at Miami EDGE Jaelan Phillips...





By The Numbers

- Height: 6-foot-5 1/2

- Weight: 260 pounds

- 40-yard dash: 4.56 (unofficial)

- Vertical: 36 inches

- Stats (UCLA and Miami): 12.5 sacks, 23.5 tackles for loss, 86 tackles, one INT, five passes defended, 20 games.



Prospect Overview

NFL.com: "Edge defender with plus physical attributes and a motor that keeps him working and attacking throughout the rep. Phillips might have the combination of length and athleticism that would allow teams to look at him with a hand on the ground or standing depending on his weight. Adding play strength will be important so that he can stack it up when setting the edge as a run defender in the league. He's a slippery-limbed pass rusher with good first-step quickness, which bodes well for his future rush success if he gets better with his hands and learns a go-to counter. He has a shot at becoming a solid future starter along the edge if his medicals pan out."

The Draft Network: A consensus 5-star recruit, Miami EDGE Jaelan Phillips played his first two seasons at UCLA before transferring to Miami where everything came together in 2020. Phillips was flashy at UCLA but played a modest amount of snaps across 11 games in two seasons. Ankle, wrist, and concussion issues limited his time on the field for UCLA before his move to Miami. Phillips’ performance in 2020 was exactly what the Bruins thought they were getting in the former prized recruit. A balanced defender, Phillips is a playmaker against the run and pass, where his exciting blend of size, length, power, technique, and athleticism make him a challenge for offenses to neutralize. Phillips is a versatile player that has experience playing with his hand in the dirt on the edge, rushing from interior alignments, and playing in space in a standup role—which makes him a fit for all teams in the NFL. The areas of concern for Phillips entering the NFL are playing with better pad level, developing consistency with his hand technique, and becoming more consistent reducing his surface area while establishing a half-man relationship with his opponents as a pass rusher."

Story continues

Why He Fits

The Giants want someone that can consistently make offenses worry that he will get into the backfield. Phillips can be that player that not only does that, but constantly finishes the play all the way to the whistle.

As mentioned before, the motor is a big thing with Phillips, who never gives up on the play. He also plays with a chip on his shoulder, especially after going to Miami following an injury-filled UCLA stint.

The Giants certainly need edge help and Phillips still has potential to get better. His Pro Day numbers are also very intriguing because it shows his athleticism will possibly push him over the edge in various aspects of the game.

While the injury history is something to worry about, Phillips' ability to bounce around the line and go sideline to sideline makes him extremely versatile on defense.

NFL Comp

NFL.com: Raiders DE Maxx Crosby

Walter Football: Saints DE Cam Jordan

Random Fact

Phillips actually medically retired from football after so many injuries in UCLA. But he made the decision to return to the game and it worked out with the Hurricanes.

Social Moment

Want a taste of Phillips athleticism? This was back in 2017 just casually doing a backflip...