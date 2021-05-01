2021 NFL draft: Every San Francisco 49ers pick and trade

The 49ers’ 2021 draft is over. They made eight picks, two trades, and had a couple surprises, including two running back selections.

It was a busy three-day event for San Francisco following a month-long saga about who they’d draft third overall. They made that pick, and then spent Day 2 very active in the trade market, before standing pat with their four Day 3 choices.

Here’s a rundown of all their picks and trades:

Round 1, Pick 3 | QB Trey Lance, North Dakota State

The 49ers needed to find their quarterback of the future and Lance has all the tools and intangibles to be a great one. It'll be a project to get him to his ceiling, but San Francisco is in a spot to take that on.

Trade No. 1

(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

49ers get: Pick Nos. 48, 121 Raiders get: Pick Nos. 43, 230 Falling back five spots and shedding a seventh-round pick to gain a fourth-round choice is a nice move that gave San Francisco some extra flexibility to move around the board.

Round 2, Pick 48 | OL Aaron Banks, Notre Dame

Banks is a mammoth guard who played on the left side at Notre Dame, but figures to slide to right guard where the 49ers desperately need help. San Francisco hadn't invested much in the right guard position over the last few years, but Banks' early selection shows their confidence in his ability to step in and provide an upgrade to the starting unit right away. There's a question about his fit, but he has enough in his tool belt that he should be good to go on Day 1.

Trade No. 2

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

49ers get: Pick No. 88 Rams get: Pick Nos. 117, 121 San Francisco used the fourth-rounder they got from Vegas in their earlier trade, and their original four-rounder to jump to No. 88 in the third round. The good part about this move was it allowed them to hold on to No. 102 – their final pick in the third round.

Round 3, Pick 88 | RB Trey Sermon, Ohio State

Sermon didn't have any monster seasons from a production standpoint in college, but he steadily produced across three years at Oklahoma and one at Ohio State. In 45 games he rushed 455 times and ripped off 6.5 yards per carry. His steady style should pair well with Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr. in the 49ers' offense.

Round 3, Pick 102 | CB Ambry Thomas, Michigan

Thomas is probably a slot corner in the NFL who provides depth for the 49ers in his rookie year while K'Waun Williams plays out his one-year contract. The club could try him outside since their depth there isn't great, but if he's gonna be around beyond his rookie contract it'll likely be as their starting nickel.

Round 5, Pick 155 | OL Jaylon Moore, Western Michigan

The 49ers didn't move up into Round 4, and instead elected to hang out early in Round 5 where they scooped Moore. He was a dominant left tackle as a three-year starter in college, but he could wind up moving inside and competing at right guard this year. He's a touch undersized at 6-4, 311 pounds, but his athleticism and success as a tackle in college indicate he could stick there as a pro as well.

Round 5, Pick 172 | CB Deommodore Lenoir, Oregon

The 49ers went back to the CB well by tapping Lenoir, a 5-10, 199-pound Oregon corner. His build and tenacity would both serve him well in the slot as a pro, although he more than held his own outside in four years with the Ducks. At worst he'll be a special teams contributor. At best he'll be the heir apparent to K'Waun Williams.

Round 5, Pick 180 | S Talanoa Hufanga, USC

Hufanga is a monster around the line of scrimmage where at times he looks more like a linebacker than a safety. Coverage isn't his strong suit, but he's athletic enough to run with running backs and tight ends in coverage. He figures to play special teams and compete for a long-term starting role at strong safety.

Round 6, Pick 194 | RB Eli Mitchell, Louisiana

Jan 27, 2021; Mobile, AL, USA; American running back Elijah Mitchell of Louisiana (15) grabs a pass during American practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

The 49ers selected a second running back in the draft for the first time since 1991. Mitchell is a big, fast player who averaged 6.2 yards per carry in four years with the Ragin' Cajuns. He scored 46 total touchdowns, including five through the air. Mitchell adds a ton of speed to the 49ers' backfield that's getting an overhaul.

