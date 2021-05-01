2021 NFL Draft: Elijah Moore to New York Jets
Liz Loza reacts to the New York Jets' selection of wide receiver Elijah Moore, and what, if any fantasy impact the rookie will have in Year 1.
New York Jets draft Elijah Moore, WR, Ole Miss
The Jets got their quarterback of the future with their first pick. Then, they solidified the left side of their quarterback's line with an offensive lineman. Now, in the second round, the Jets gave their new QB a serious weapon: Elijah Moore, who has often been compared to the legendary Steve Smith.
Liz Loza gives her take on Moore's fit with Gang Green and what he could bring in fantasy in the video above.
Pros: Dominates after the catch; 98th percentile agility (10.67); only two drops in 2020; fearless playmaker.
Cons: Lacks prototypical NFL size for the position, likely relegated to the slot; potential struggles versus press coverage at the next level.
NFL Comp: Tyler Lockett
Note: Pros, cons and NFL comp are from Liz Loza