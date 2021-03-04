2021 NFL draft: An edge rusher in every round for the Steelers

Curt Popejoy
·3 min read
Just as outside linebacker Bud Dupree was coming into his own as one of the top pass rushers in the NFL, he looks to be leaving the Pittsburgh Steelers. Dupree is an unrestricted free agent and is looking to get paid by another team.

The Steelers have Alex Highsmith waiting in the wings and we saw enough from him last season that gives confidence that he is ready to assume his starting spot opposite T.J. Watt.

Having said that, depth is a real concern. With Highsmith elevated to starter there is no viable option as the team’s third edge rusher. This puts edge rusher on the list of Pittsburgh’s top draft needs.

Here is an edge-rushing prospect in each round for the Steelers to consider.

First round-EDGE Azeez Ojulari, Georgia

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Ojulari is a lean, fit athlete who looks lighter than he is. He has strong hands and good pass rush moves to pair with an exceptional first step.

Second round-EDGE Joseph Ossai, Texas

Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

Ossai has great length and room to put on 10 more quality pounds without losing any of his explosiveness. Spent a lot of time with his hand on the ground and is fearless going against larger players in the run game.

Third round-EDGE Victor Dimukeje, Duke

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Dimukeje is a strong, thick-build defender who comes hard off the line of scrimmage and works through the whistle on every play. Dimukeje fits the mold of a Steelers edge rusher and would be a great value at this point in the draft.

Fourth round-EDGE Daelin Hayes, Notre Dame

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Hayes has never had the numbers to match what appears to be some great natural physical tools which push him down in the draft. But if he can stay in the 250-pound range he should have an opportunity with some NFL coaching to improve his technique and be a solid situational player.

Fifth round-EDGE Shaka Toney, Penn State

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

If Toney was a little bigger and played with more strength, there's no way he makes it to the fifth round. But even at his current size, Toney has great potential as a situational edge rusher with his bigtime first step and speed.

Sixth round-EDGE Joshua Kaindoh, Florida State

Joe Rondone-USA TODAY NETWORK

Kaindoh's length is elite and if a coaching staff can just teach him how to play the game, he's got a shot to be a very good player. But so far through his career, he's just been a guy with great physical traits and very little else.

Seventh round-EDGE LaRon Stokes, Oklahoma

(Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

One of the more unheralded edge rushers in this draft is Stokes. His numbers have never been great but given the overall weakness of the Oklahoma defense and the offenses in the Big 12, finding lots of tape on him is hard. But the physical traits are there and so it is no risk in the seventh round.

