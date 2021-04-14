2021 NFL draft: EDGE prospects in each round for Colts

The Indianapolis Colts will be entering the 2021 NFL draft looking to add to their biggest need, which most would say comes on the edge of the defensive line.

While finding a left tackle will be a priority as well, the Colts are staring at a potential problem with their pass rush from the edge. As it stands, the starters at defensive end include Kemoko Turay, Ben Banogu and Al-Quadin Muhammad. Turay and Banogu have plenty of upside but if they don’t make significant strides, the pass rush will continue to be inconsistent.

The draft doesn’t offer many blue-chip edge rushers, although there are some prospects who should intrigue the Colts. They could look to address the room in the first round or decide to wait and address other needs. We also took a look at wide receiver prospects in each round for Indy.

Here is an edge rusher prospect in every round for the Colts:

Round 1

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Kwity Paye, Michigan

There is some debate on the consensus top edge rusher in the 2021 class, but most would go with Paye. He's an athletic freak who can run the arc with plenty of bend while showing off explosiveness and quickness off the snap. Paye meets the 33-inch arm threshold that Chris Ballard seems to covet and while development does need to take place in terms of his pass-rush plan, Paye is an easy selection in the first round if he's available. Other Round 1 EDGE prospects: Azeez Ojulari, Jaelan Phillips

Round 2

AP Photo/Rusty Costanza

Payton Turner, Houston

Turner checks a lot of the boxes for the Colts. If they decide to go with an offensive tackle in Round 1, which they very likely could, Turner would be a great addition in Round 2. He has the size, length and bend necessary to be an immediate contributor from the edge. He also has the versatility to kick inside, which we know is important for the Colts. Turner also attended the Senior Bowl and was a captain in college. Those are two major boxes for the Colts. Other Round 2 EDGE prospects: Joe Tryon, Joseph Ossai,

Round 3

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Rashad Weaver, Pittsburgh

The Colts don't have a third-round pick but there is a good chance they trade down at some point and get that pick back. It would be somewhat surprising to see the Colts pass on an edge rusher for the first two rounds, but it is a very possible scenario. Weaver fits the bill for the Colts in terms of size and length and while he doesn't offer elite athleticism, he did test highly in the agility drills. He offers strong hand usage to make up for his lack of speed on the edge and would be an interesting depth piece for the Colts.

Round 4

AP Photo/Rusty Costanza

Elerson Smith, Northern Iowa

Smith is one of the most intriguing Day 3 edge rushers in the draft and if the Colts considered him in the third round, I wouldn't blame them. Smith is an elite athlete offering size and length on the edge. He wins with bend around the arc and improved his game every year, which is what you want to see with edge rushers. Smith should be a player high on the Colts' board during the draft.

Round 5

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Ade Ogundeji, Notre Dame

Ogundeji checks the box of being a team captain, which is something they look for, especially in the later rounds. He offers a massive wingspan and while he's not an elite athlete, he finds ways to get to the quarterback thanks to his length and hand usage. He would be a project for the Colts on the edge, but he offers upside because of his tools.

Round 6

Syndication: Tallahassee

Josh Kaindoh, Florida State

Kaindoh has a lot of work to do in order to become a consistent contributor but the Colts might fall in love with his size (6-foot-5, 260 pounds) and length on the edge (34.5-inch arms). Testing as an elite athlete, Kaindoh has shown to be able to use his length and explosiveness while running the arc. Has the tools to be a subpackage edge rusher with success, but the Colts will have to really work on refining his pass-rush plan.

Round 7

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Shaka Toney, Penn State

An elite athlete with plenty of juice off the line, there is no denying Toney would be a project for the Colts. But given their coaching staff, they might be able to develop Toney and hone that athleticism on the edge despite his size (6-foot-2, 242 pounds). Toney would be a nice addition to the defensive line in sub packages where he can focus on getting to the quarterback via his speed and bend around the arc.

