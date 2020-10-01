2021 NFL Draft: Would Eagles take Trevor Lawrence if Carson Wentz struggles continue?

Lawrence to Eagles? One NFL insider can see it happening originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

When the sky falls in Philadelphia, it really falls.

Months after the Eagles drafted a quarterback in the second round, franchise QB Carson Wentz is spiraling and the team is rudderless through three weeks. Wentz is still under contract through 2024, and is just 27 years old, but fans are already wondering if Doug Pederson should see what rookie Jalen Hurts can do.

And then you remember that the upcoming NFL Draft has Trevor Lawrence, the most talked-about quarterback prospect since Andrew Luck.

The Eagles are one of eight winless teams in the NFL, and have an absolute meat grinder of a schedule ahead. There's a chance they'll finish with a Top 5 pick in next spring's draft. There's an even smaller chance, if everything falls apart, that they'll land the No. 1 pick for the first time since 1949.

If they do... would they select Lawrence despite owing Wentz big money for the forseeable future?

At least one NFL insider believes general manager Howie Roseman would make that difficult decision.

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer examined the question in a mailbag this week and gave his take:

"There are very few teams that wouldn’t take Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence if they had the first pick. Kansas City would trade the pick. Seattle, too. Baltimore and Houston (which doesn’t even have a first-round pick) probably would. Cincinnati, Buffalo and Arizona probably (?) would. Dallas I actually think would be a toss-up. Who else? I think Green Bay would take Lawrence. I think the Rams and Eagles would, too."

Can you imagine the calamity in this city if that actually happened?

The odds of landing the No. 1 pick are slim while the New York Jets exist, but it's a fascinating thought experiment. I have to think I'd pick Lawrence, were I in Roseman's position.

Lawrence is a staggering talent. Through 32 games at Clemson he has thrown 70 touchdowns to 12 inteceptions, completed two-thirds of his passes, and also run for 718 yards and 13 touchdowns. He's as mechanically sound as you'll ever see a college quarterback look, makes all the throws, and has insane size - 6-foot-6, 220 pounds.

The Eagles would, then, look for a trade partner for Wentz and try to recoup whatever value they can find for a once-franchise QB on the outs after the worst season of his career. Maybe Roseman could call old pal Joe Douglas with the Jets and sell him on his former QB. Maybe Washington, not sold on Dwayne Haskins, would listen, and maybe the Giants too - trading a former franchise quarterback within the division would be insane, but this franchise has done it before.

No matter what, chatter across the city would be cacophonous, doubly so if Wentz excelled in a new system next season. It would be perfect.

Too bad it almost certainly won't happen.