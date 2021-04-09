2021 NFL Draft: What Eagles trade says about Jalen Hurts

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Reuben Frank
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

What Daniel Jeremiah believes Eagles trade says about Hurts originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

When the Eagles traded down from 6 to 12, draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah’s initial reaction was different than most.

He interpreted it not as a sign that the Eagles don’t want to draft a quarterback but a sign that maybe they do.

Just not yet.

Jeremiah spent two years in the Eagles’ front office before joining NFL Network, so he has a unique perspective on everything Howie Roseman does. He knows how Howie thinks.

And speaking on the Takeoff with John Clark podcast, he explained his theory about the trade down.

“To me, if I’m not sold on Hurts, I get the strategy of, ‘OK, hey, let’s get some insurance here, we’re going to have potentially three 1’s next year, (so) we’ll give Jalen this year, see how it goes, and if for some reason it doesn’t go well, we’ve got all these resources to try and address the quarterback position,” Jeremiah said. “So that’s what this kind of looks like to me. Man, if you really, really thought, ‘OK, we’ve got something with Hurts,’ it would be hard for me to pass off the opportunity to get someone like (Kyle) Pitts or Ja’Marr Chase.”

Jeremiah raises an interesting point.

The Eagles as it stands now have their own 2022 1st-round pick, the Dolphins’ 1st-round pick from the trade down and potentially the Colts’ 1st-round pick, as long as Carson Wentz plays 75 percent of the Colts’ 2021 snaps.

Jeremiah believes Roseman could be stockpiling 1st-round picks for a possible trade to the upper reaches of next year’s draft for a run at one of the top quarterbacks in what’s projected to be a strong QB draft.

We’re still over a year away, but there’s a chance North Carolina’s Sam Howell, Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder, USC’s Kedon Slovis, Liberty’s Malik Willis and Oklahoma’s Spencer Rattler will all be top-10 picks next year.

Of course, if Hurts doesn’t work out, there’s a chance the Eagles won’t need to move very far up to get a top quarterback. But that’s a concern for another day.

Jeremiah also said the notion of a Russell Wilson trade isn’t that outlandish. Remember, Jeremiah was in the Eagles’ war room during the 2012 draft during his stint as the Eagles’ West Region scout, so he knows exactly how Roseman and Jeff Lurie feel about the Seahawks’ veteran QB.

Could the Eagles really pony up the draft picks to acquire the future Hall of Famer?

“I wouldn’t rule it out,” Jeremiah said. “It looks like Russell to me - on the outside - looks like he’s looking for a new opportunity and when that comes, who knows, but the Eagles would seem to be a match.”

The Seahawks picked Wilson 75th overall in 2012. The Eagles took Nick Foles 13 picks later. They’re among only four 3rd-round quarterbacks to win a Super Bowl (along with Jeff Hostetler and Joe Montana).

“Obviously, every building is going to be interested in Russell, with his ability level,” Jeremiah said. “But I know we had a lot of love for him there in Philadelphia. To me, I think there is something to that. We really liked him, and we thought nobody else is going to take this guy in the 3rd round, we’re going to take him in the 3rd round, and it turns out he got picked right in front of us. I always tell people in the last couple years, that used to be one of the saddest stories in the draft, ‘Man, Russell, not getting him,’ and we get Foles and even though he went out and came back, Foles ends up being the Super Bowl MVP, so at least there’s a little happy ending there for the Eagles fans.”

Despite his hunch about the trade down and speculation about Wilson, Jeremiah does think Hurts, the Eagles’ 2nd-round pick a year ago, does have a chance to become a successful NFL starter based on what he saw last year.

“I think he has starter ability, said Jeremiah, a one-time starting quarterback at Appalachian State. “I’m curious to see how this new coaching staff and him come together to put this offense together. 

"Provided they stay healthy, he’s going to have a better offensive line, hopefully, some of these young receivers can kind of blossom and take the next step. But I think he’s got some ability, I think he’s got a chance to be a quality starter. None of us know. We don’t know until he gets out there and gets a full season, but yeah, there were definitely some good things you pull from last year.”

Subscribe to Takeoff with John Clark.

Recommended Stories

  • Khetag Pliev is already training days after having finger ripped off

    Khetag Pliev is already doing sprints after his finger was ripped off.

  • A fired-up Marvin Vettori plans to smash Kevin Holland, call out Israel Adesanya

    Vettori appreciates Holland taking the fight, but he’s hardly impressed with the attributes the 10th-ranked Holland brings to the table.

  • Masters 2021: Tiger Woods ribs Dustin Johnson from afar

    Even though he's in Florida recovering from a car crash, Tiger Woods is never far from anyone's thoughts at Augusta National.

  • Report: NBA expects to have full arenas for 2021-22 season

    The NBA expects to have arenas packed full of fans when the 2021-22 season begins, with the chances of it happening increased by a deal with a COVID-19 screening company, ESPN reported. With vaccine distribution in full swing, the NBA will look toward the airport screening company Clear to provide COVID-19 screening technology at home venues around the league. Each team will be allowed to determine how the screening technology will best serve its fan base.

  • Jayson Tatum becomes youngest player in Celtics history to post 50-point game

    The last Celtics player to score as much as Tatum was Larry Bird.

  • The 2020-21 NBA season's unanswered questions, featuring the free-falling Lakers and injury-plagued Nets

    We have officially reached the stretch run of the 2020-21 campaign with plenty left unsettled.

  • Should there be pressure on Ryan Garcia to face Devin Haney?

    Is it still too soon for a Ryan Garcia vs Devin Haney fight or do both still need to prove themselves before a blockbuster showdown?

  • Nick Saban: 49ers 'didn't ask me a thing' about Mac Jones at Pro Day

    Nick Saban was ready to answer questions about quarterback Mac Jones, but the 49ers didn't ask him any.

  • Heat say Oladipo not traveling for West Coast trip

    MIAMI (AP) Victor Oladipo will not be with the Miami Heat when they depart Saturday for a four-game West Coast trip, and more evaluation will be required before the team knows the full extent of his right-knee issue. Oladipo hurt the knee during the fourth quarter of Miami's win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night. The right knee is the same one that Oladipo injured in 2019, when he ruptured a quad tendon as a member of the Indiana Pacers.

  • Golf: Johnson set to defend as sense of normalcy returns to Masters

    The Masters returns to its traditional date this week as the year's first major at Augusta National and Dustin Johnson is the man to beat on a layout that, while familiar, will play and look much different than the one he triumphed on five months ago. Colorful, blooming azaleas set against emerald fairways and greens will be back on full display in stark contrast to the autumn foliage that created a rather unique setting last year when COVID-19 forced the Masters to be played in November. A win for Johnson, whose 20-under total last year broke the Masters record shared by Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth, would put him in elite company.

  • Offbeat training methods have Jaron Ennis on cusp of welterweight contention

    Such training gets him into superb condition, Ennis said, and he feels he can go as hard in the final minute of the 12th round as he does in the first minute of the opening round.

  • Fantasy Basketball: James Harden suffers injury, and more for Week 16

    Here's everything you need to know as we head into Week 16 of the fantasy basketball season.

  • Why Penei Sewell is falling in the latest NFL mock drafts

    Analyst have Sewell dropping out of the top 10

  • Why was CBS golf analyst Gary McCord banned from covering the Masters golf tournament?

    McCord was barred from covering the yearly event at Augusta National over comments he made on a broadcast way back in 1994.

  • 'Stone-cold killer' Jordan Spieth moves ominously into Masters contention

    If this is Jordan Spieth without yet being able to swing a club properly then the rest of the field had better watch out. The boy wonder is back. An already intriguing Masters leaderboard was lent a whole new dimension by the return of the 2015 champion to the sharp end of proceedings. Spieth’s second round 68, which has left the Texan at five-under for the tournament in a share of fourth place, two off the lead of England’s Justin Rose, was one thing. The 27-year-old was solid tee to green, hitting 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation. It was when he warned afterwards that he was feeling more and more comfortable, and still had plenty of room for improvement, that his rivals’ hearts must have sunk. The last thing they need is the Spieth of old stalking these fairways and greens again. Put simply, Spieth is a stone-cold killer around these green and pleasant lands. At least, he used to be. There was a time when you could stake your mortgage on the Texan contending in Masters week. Remember his first three trips to Augusta? Second (2014), first (2015) and second again (2016). He was a 20-year-old phenomenon; a natural with a freakishly hot putter. That 2016 tournament proved to be something of a setback, however. Two balls dumped into Rae’s Creek at the 12th on the final day handed the initiative to Danny Willett and Spieth’s career has never really been the same since. Although he won the Open at Birkdale in 2017 (as career setbacks go, it’s all relative), the aura of invincibility had gone, and his bullet-proof confidence with it. By January of this year, the former world No 1 was on the verge of dropping out of the world’s top 100. Spieth has slowly turned his fortunes around over the last few months, building form and confidence week by week, culminating in last week’s victory on home soil at the Valero Texas Open, his first in almost four years. He still doesn’t look completely like the Spieth of old. But he is getting there. A solitary birdie going out was followed by four coming back, mixed with one bogey on his bogey hole, the par-three 12th, when he found the greenside bunker. He bounced back immediately with birdie at the par-five 13th, laying up wisely after finding the pine needles off the tee, and finished the round looking more and more like he meant business. But for a triple-bogey seven on the par-four ninth on Thursday, Spieth might be leading the field now.

  • Bellator 256 results: Ryan Bader smashes Lyoto Machida, advances to grand prix semifinal

    Ryan Bader avenged his 2012 loss to Lyoto Machida and advanced to the tournament semifinal.

  • Aaron Judge out again, Gio Urshela scratched due to side effects of COVID-19 vaccine

    Aaron Judge will be out of the Yankees' lineup for the second straight game on Friday as he continues to deal with some 'side soreness.'

  • Bellator 256 results: Cat Zingano shows slick ground game in armbar submission win

    Cat Zingano is now 2-for-2 in Bellator and has her hopes up for a featherweight title shot after a nice showing.

  • Celtics vs. Timberwolves observations: Jayson Tatum's ceiling on display in monster outing

    Jayson Tatum put forth one of the best games of his career Friday night in a win against Minnesota. His 53-point outing reminded everyone that he's a developing player that still has top-tier potential.

  • Lonzo Ball reacts on Twitter to Zion Williamson’s career night vs. Sixers

    After Zion Williamson exploded for a career night on Friday against the 76ers, Lonzo Ball took to Twitter to support his teammate.