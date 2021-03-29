2021 NFL Draft: Eagles land two SEC stars in Draft Wire’s latest 2-round mock

The Eagles are no longer dictating things in the 2021 NFL Draft, after swapping picks with Miami, who initially traded back from No. 3 to No. 12 with the San Francisco 49ers, then back up to No. 6 with Philadelphia.

The 49ers are expected to target a quarterback and even as the Eagles appear ready to follow Jalen Hurts for the 2021 season, they’ll have a litany of picks and assets to decipher from.

Draft Wire just released their post blockbuster trade, two-round mock draft, and the Eagles decide to go All-SEC with their first two picks.

12. Philadelphia Eagles (from SF via MIA) Jaylen Waddle | WR | Alabama

Waddle compares to Tyreek Hill, and the Texas native was on his own Heisman pace by averaging 139 yards per game over his first four games before suffering a broken right ankle in Alabama's win over Tennessee.

A highly skilled route-runner, Waddle compares to Tyreek Hill, and the Texas native was on his own Heisman pace by averaging 139 yards per game over his first four games before suffering a broken right ankle in Alabama's win over Tennessee. Waddle would pair well with Jalen Reagor, Greg Ward, Quez Watkins, John Hightower, and Travis Fulgham as the Eagles transition to the Nick Sirianni era.

37. Philadelphia Eagles Nick Bolton | LB | Missouri

Bolton is the wild card and an athletic marvel at the linebacker position.

Nas Vandy Missouri 017

Bolton is the wild card and an athletic marvel at the linebacker position. Bolton skipped the Tigers bowl game to focus on the NFL draft and he's currently among the highest-rated inside linebackers available in the upcoming draft, according to ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. Bolton ranked fifth in the SEC with 95 tackles this season, while also logging five sacks and defended six passes after being named All-SEC in 2019.

