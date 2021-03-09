2021 NFL draft: A defensive tackle prospect in every round for the Steelers

One of the quieter roster needs for the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason is defensive tackle. When Tyson Alualu faded late in the season and was injured, the middle of the defense was exposed. It didn’t help there were injuries at inside linebacker but it would still be comforting if the Steelers have a big body in the middle of the defensive line to eat up blockers on run plays and push the pocket against the pass.

Here is a defensive tackle option for the Steelers in each round of the 2021 NFL draft.

First round-Christian Barmore, Alabama

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Barmore is a pure penetrator and disruptive force in the middle of the defense. His size would also allow him to move inside and outside in the Steelers hyrbid 3-4 front.

Second round-Jay Tufele, USC

Jennifer Buchanan-USA TODAY Sports

At 6-foot-3 and 315 pounds, Tufele is an anchor at defensive tackle who plays with excellent leverage and a low center of gravity. He does a nice job reading the play and working down the line of scrimmage using his strength and lateral speed.

Third round-Alim McNeil, North Carolina State

Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

McNeill looks like and plays like a classic elite nose tackle but with a modern twist of added athleticism.

Fourth round-Tyler Shelvin, LSU

Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Shelvin is a massive people mover who would be a near-ideal fit at nose tackle to just swallow up blockers and free up the Steelers linebackers.

Fifth round-Tedarrell Slaton, Florida

[Brad McClenny/The Gainesville Sun]





If you ever wondered what Dan McCullers would have been like if he could play, Slaton is your guy. His length at 6-foot-7 is insane but he plays with much better leverage and strength than his height would indicate.

Sixth round-Bobby Brown III, Texas A&M

Brown might need some NFL coaching to pair up proper technique with his physical tools but the tools are there. He might not be ready as a rookie but in a specific role, Brown could be great.

Seventh round-Khyiris Tonga, BYU

Rick Bowmer/Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports

Much like Brown, Tonga's physical tools make him an easy pick here and worth investing a year or two into him to see if he can improve his hand usage and technique.

