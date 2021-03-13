2021 NFL Draft: Could Patriots target Texas A&M QB Kellen Mond after first round?

2021 NFL Draft: Could Pats target Texas A&M QB Kellen Mond after Round 1? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots are bringing back Cam Newton on a one-year contract that could be worth almost $14 million if incentives are reached, but this signing doesn't mean the team is finished building out its quarterback depth chart.

The Patriots could still select a quarterback in the 2021 NFL Draft.

New England was represented at North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance's Pro Day on Friday. Lance is projected to be a top 10 or 12 pick in the first round, and with the Patriots having the No. 15 overall pick, the NDSU star might not even be available when Bill Belichick's team is on the clock.

If the Patriots don't pick a quarterback in the first round, there will still be quality options at the position in the middle rounds. One of those players is Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond.

Mond completed 63.3 percent of his passes for 2,282 yards with 19 touchdowns and just three interceptions in 10 games for the Aggies last season. He played four seasons at Texas A&M and totaled 71 touchdowns and 27 interceptions.

Would Mond be a good fit in the Patriots offense?

