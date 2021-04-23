2021 NFL Draft: Could Bills’ first pick attend show? Here’s full list

After the NFL draft was fully virtually last year, the 2021 version will be a hybrid event in Cleveland. Typically there are a bunch of prospects that attend the event, but as of now, 13 total players will be at the draft in person.

Also currently: The Bills hold the No. 30 overall pick.

However, this doesn’t mean those 13 will be the first 13 players picked. In fact, presumed No. 1 pick, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, is not among those attending the draft. He’ll be participating virtually with 45 other prospects.

So in terms of those 13, could any of them actually have their name called by the Bills?

First, here’s the list via ESPN’s Adam Schefter:

List of 13 players attending next week’s draft in Cleveland: pic.twitter.com/vrmFj6vbue — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 23, 2021

Of these, we can list a couple into one category. We’ll call that, “Will be selected way before the Bills’ pick/positions the Bills will not pick.”

Of those, let’s put:

Mac Jones

Trey Lance

Zach Wilson

Ja’Marr Chase

Devonta Smith

Jaylen Waddle

Kyle Pitts

Rashawn Slater

Micah Parsons

Patrick Surtain II

Now, the list of those guys who could possibly, maybe be on the board and on Buffalo’s radar at No. 30 if they fall:

Christian Barmore

Gregory Rousseau

Caleb Farley

Having said all that, there’s much higher likelihood that the pick will be a player tuning in virtually.

We’ve got that full list of those virtual participants here:

Related