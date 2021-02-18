2021 NFL Draft: Complete list of Eagles picks after deal to trade Carson Wentz to Colts
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Eagles agreed to a trade on Thursday, dealing former franchise quarterback Carson Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts for a 2021 third-round pick and a 2022 conditional second-round pick, according to Adam Schefter.
The 2022 conditional second-round pick can become a first-round pick, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
With the third-round pick acquired in 2021, the Eagles now have 8 picks total, not counting compensatory picks expected to be announced.
2021 Draft Picks:
No. 6, 1st round
No. 37, 2nd round
No. 70, 3rd round
No. 85, 3rd round (from Indianapolis)
No. 134, 5th round
No. 140, 5th round (from Dallas)
No. 165, 6th round
No. 198, 7th round
The Eagles are amassing picks and will have a total over the next two drafts, not counting comp picks.
List
Grading the Eagles' trade of Carson Wentz to the Colts for two picks
Related
Eagles expected to explore the QB market after trading Carson Wentz to Colts
Report: Bears never made an offer to the Eagles for Carson Wentz
Colts could be a potential destination for Eagles TE Zach Ertz after Carson Wentz trade
Eagles compensation for trading Carson Wentz to Colts could become 1st-round pick
Eagles now own biggest dead cap hit in NFL history after trading Carson Wentz to Colts