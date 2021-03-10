2021 NFL Draft: Compensatory picks give Eagles two extra picks in draft

Eagles receive two compensatory picks in 2021 NFL Draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles got a little bit of a surprise Wednesday when they were awarded two 6th-round compensatory draft picks by the NFL for net free agency loss in last year’s free agency period.

Most salary cap experts who project this sort of thing had the Eagles likely getting one 6th-round pick.

The Eagles received picks No. 224 and No. 225 overall, the 40th and 41st picks in the 6th round of next month’s draft.

The Eagles’ signing of Javon Hargrave and loss of Halapoulivaati Vaitai cancelled out, which left them with a net loss of Jordan Howard, Ronald Darby and Kamu Grugier-Hill.

According to the NFL's complicated formula that determines these things, that net loss is worth two 6th-round draft picks.

In all, the NFL awarded 37 compensatory picks - 11 in the third round, seven each in the fourth and fifth rounds and 12 in the sixth round.

The Eagles now have 10 picks in next month’s draft: Their own picks in the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 5th, 6th and 7th rounds, a 3rd-round pick from the Colts as part of the Carson Wentz trade, a 5th-round pick from the Cowboys that was part of a draft-day pick swap last year and the two 6th-round selections.

They do not currently have a 4th-round pick. That pick went to the Browns as part of the trade-deadline deal for Genard Avery in October 2019.

Vaitai signed with the Lions as a free agent after the 2019 season, Howard and Grugier-Hill with the Dolphins and Darby with Washington. The Eagles signed Hargrave from the Steelers.

The Dolphins released Howard after just 28 carries, and he finished last season with the Eagles. He's now a free agent again.

