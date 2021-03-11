2021 NFL draft: Clemson WR Amari Rodgers rose up the rankings as senior

Leading up to the 2021 NFL draft, which starts April 29, Yahoo Sports will count down our top 100 overall prospects. We’ll count them down in groups of five for Nos. 100-51, followed by more in-depth reports on our top 50 players, with help from our scouting assistant, Liam Blutman. We reserve the right to make changes to players’ grades and evaluations based on injury updates, pro-day workouts or late-arriving information from NFL teams.

70. Stanford OT Walker Little

6-foot-7, 309 pounds

Yahoo Sports draft grade: 5.81 — potential starter

TL;DR scouting report: Elite prep recruit who has played only one game since 2018 but has the potential to be a starting left tackle

Games watched: Washington (2018), Washington State (2018), Notre Dame (2018), Northwestern (2019)

The skinny: A 5-star Rivals recruit (and No. 7 overall nationally), Little played in nine games as a freshman in 2017, starting six of the final seven at left tackle — and becoming the first true freshman in Cardinal history to start at left tackle since the 2000 season. He also saw time at right tackle and as a blocking tight end, named Pac-12 Freshman Offensive Co-Player of the Year and earning honorable mention all-Pac-12. In 2018, Little was first-team all-conference in starting 13 games and was poised at the start of the 2019 season to be one of the best linemen in the country. However he suffered a dislocated knee late in the opening-game win over Northwestern that season and missed the rest of the year. Little returned to Stanford in 2020 but opted out for the season and didn’t return when the Pac-12 resumed football activities. He declared early for the 2021 NFL draft.

Upside: Ideal frame and measurements for an NFL left tackle. Outstanding length and good weight distribution. Has room to add bulk and reportedly will show up at his pro day having already put some weight on while maintaining his athleticism. Should enter the NFL as an elite-tier athlete for the position — with a fresh, healthy body from the time off.

Terrific athletic profile. Moves like a giant tight end. Easy glider whose quick feet allow him to mirror effortlessly, make late adjustments, work to the second level and stay balanced. Nice bend and flexibility. Great recovery speed and reactionary time.

Looked like an elite pass blocker in the second half of the 2018 season — was regarded as highly as Tristan Wirfs and others coming into 2019. Looked almost robotic (in a good way) in how he fended off Northwestern rushers in his one game that season.

This is hardly his most dominant rep (although he buries his man into the ground), but Little’s vision and balance are on display here as he scans the blitzing Northwestern safety but still manages to help his left guard enough before picking up the oncoming pressure:

In his one game since the 2018 season, Stanford's Walker Little played well vs. Northwestern in 2019.

Can wheel around and pull to lead the outside run game. Sprung a lot of big runs in 2018 by getting out into space and creating great seal blocks. Good lower-body explosion and burst and can channel his power well on the move.

Great anchor to stop rushers in their tracks — acts like an old-fashioned doorstop. Core strength appears excellent. Good strength in his punch and grip to latch on to defenders. Long arms keep rushers at bay. Keeps battling through the entire rep — sustains blocks well.

Was used as a blocking tight end (sixth offensive lineman) as a freshman in heavy sets and could profile as an ideal swing tackle in Year 1 who gains experience in doses. Steeped in a Stanford program that has developed seven OL draft picks (plus undrafted gems such as Nate Herbig) in the David Shaw era, including three first-round picks and one second-rounder. Operated in a pro-style system that should make his NFL transition smoother.

Considered smart, grounded and competitive. Still youngish despite missing most of two seasons — turns 22 years old in April.

Downside: Extremely tricky evaluation. As of this coming August 1, Little will have played a mere 72 snaps in the past 944 calendar days. Missed virtually all of the past two seasons rehabbing and opting out. Rust could be a factor upon his return to the field. Draft stock could be highly dependent on a single pro-day workout in the unusual circumstances this cycle.

Has played left tackle almost exclusively — fewer than 50 snaps elsewhere (right tackle in 2017 and 2018). Hard to imagine an NFL team handing over the duty of protecting its quarterback’s blind side from Day 1 — likely will need some time re-acclimating to the game in a team setting.

Almost impossible to know where his development is at this stage. The team that selects Little will need a confident general manager who believes in his staff’s findings on his off-field work the past two years. Health of the knee will need to be reevaluated (even if most teams don’t believe it’s a chronic issue).

Tends to be a catcher not a pitcher as a pass block — will absorb blocks instead of taking them on. A bit passive with his initial punch. Oversets at times and is vulnerable to inside rush moves — turns shoulders and feet out too wide.

Speed rushers taxed him at times in 2018. Had a rough second half in the 2018 Notre Dame game, dealing with the speed of Julian Okwara and the power of Jerry Tillery.

Walker Little had a tough second half against Notre Dame in 2018.

Hand placement mentioned by scouts as an area he’s needed to work on. Mistimes his punch and can have it swatted down or bullied through. Power gets sapped when he doesn’t deliver squarely when he doesn’t gain the early leverage. Could show more nastiness with regularity.

Best-suited destination: Any team with an aging left tackle that needs to groom an eventual replacement (such as the Rams, Eagles, Seahawks, 49ers) or perhaps one with a 2022 free agent at the position (Saints, Chiefs, Jaguars, Buccaneers, Vikings) could be more interested in Little’s services. A plan to develop him over the course of the 2021 season with eyes on him potentially starting in 2022 feels like a smart long-term plan.

The Rams also have an added layer of intrigue as a target, as head coach Sean McVay pilfered Stanford’s well-regarded offensive line coach, Kevin Carberry, to add to his staff. Carberry surely has all the intel on Little and could give a more confident evaluation to the Rams that other teams simply don’t have.

Did you know: Little’s family is quite athletic. His father, Doug, played baseball at Texas Tech in 1979 and 1980. His grandfather, Gene, was an offensive guard who played college football at Rice and was an 18th-round draft pick (215th overall) of the New York Giants in 1952. His great uncle, Jack, played tackle at Texas A&M and was a fifth-round pick (51st overall) of the Baltimore Colts in 1952, playing in 20 games (starting 12) for the team over two seasons.

Player comp: Style-wise, Little reminds us some of former Colts left tackle Anthony Castonzo and should test similarly athletically to Vikings 2018 second-rounder Brian O’Neill.

Expected draft range: Rounds 2 or 3

69. Western Michigan WR D'Wayne Eskridge

5-foot-9, 190 pounds

Yahoo Sports draft grade: 5.81 — potential starter

TL;DR scouting report: Speedball who destroyed MAC defenses in 2020, but age and size are concerning factors

Games watched: Michigan State (2019), Central Michigan (2020), Northern Illinois (2020), Ball State (2020)

The skinny: A 2-star Rivals recruit, D’Wayne “Dee” Eskridge received two FBS offers: Western Michigan and Ball State. He committed to the Broncos and saw the field as a true freshman in 2016, playing in 12 games and catching 17 passes for 121 yards and a TD in his first game — an upset at Northwestern; he also ran six times for 60 yards. In 2017, Eskridge started 12 games, catching 30 passes for 506 yards and three TDs and rushing four times for 13 yards.

In 2018, he caught 38 passes for 776 yards and three touchdowns, starting seven of 11 games. With an eye on his NFL future, Eskridge moved to outside cornerback part time in 2019 but also played receiver. He caught three passes for 73 yards on offense and made 14 tackles and four pass breakups on defense, eventually taking a redshirt after a collarbone injury ended his season after four games.

Eskridge moved back to receiver full time in 2020, turning in his best season to date. He was named first-team All-MAC (on offense and as a kick returner) and MAC Special Teams Player of the Year. He caught 34 passes for 784 yards and eight TDs, ran twice for 43 yards and averaged 27.5 yards per kickoff return. Eskridge appeared at the 2021 Senior Bowl.

Upside: Freakish athleticism. Reportedly has run a laser-timed 4.33 second 40-yard dash, benched 350 pounds, squatted 505 pounds and registered a 37.5-inch vertical and a 4.08-second short shuttle.

His 2020 tape was laughably good — just blew by corners on the regular. Game speed is exceptional, and MAC DBs just didn’t have a shot to stick with him. An absolute blur if he’s given a free release — give him a step and he’s gone. Slick off the line with terrific first-step burst.

Big-play machine. Averaged 20.4 yards per catch since the start of the 2017 season. Nine TDs in six games last season — found the end zone at least once in every contest. Hauled in a long catch of at least 47 yards in every game last season and had scoring receptions of 85, 76 and 72 yards. Averaged a stunning 14.4 yards after the catch last season. WMU QB Kaleb Eleby had a 142.1 passer rating when throwing to Eskridge in single coverage.

Western Michigan wide receiver D'Wayne Eskridge was one of the fastest players in college football. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Displayed improved route-running technique and precision over his career. Maintains his speed throughout routes and can plant and cut quickly. Will sky for balls in the air and adjust well to off-target throws.

Caught passes at all three levels of the field and surprised with his toughness over the middle. Lined up inside and outside, also moonlighting in the backfield on occasion. Cornerback experience certainly had to help with learning how to leverage defenders and get clean releases off the line. Added kick-return duties to his plate in 2020 and was terrific — 17 runbacks for 467 yards and a 100-yard TD.

Good competitive spirit. Can bring life to an offense and change a game with a single play. Figures to have extra appeal for teams that employ a lot of gadget plays on offense.

Downside: Undersized for an outside receiver. Small frame that hasn’t seen much bulk added over his college career — was roughly the same size in high school. Arm length (30 1/8 inches) is in the bottom 10th percentile. Below-average hand size (9 inches). Some past durability issues that must be vetted.

Route tree remains fairly basic for a fifth-year senior. Plenty of posts, overs and go routes, plus slants, crossers and screens underneath. Still not fully developed in beating press coverage vs. longer-armed corners and not savvy enough throughout his routes yet where he’s not winning with pure get-off and speed. Linear route runner.

Even with leaping ability, contested catches are sure to be more difficult against more physical, bigger corners and safeties. Limited play strength. Played far more outside and remains inexperienced as a slot receiver.

Level of competition became an even bigger concern with the condensed 2020 season. Missed three potentially choice matchups against excellent defenses — Broncos were originally slated to face Cincinnati, Notre Dame and Syracuse. MAC corners were no test — Eskridge only matched up with Ball State CB Antonio Phillips a handful of snaps in their meeting.

Will be a 24-year old rookie — is there room for development? Will be 28 at the end of his rookie contract. Might never have a diverse enough game to be a true WR1 or WR2.

Best-suited destination: In a perfect world, Eskridge would be a shot-in-the-arm offensive weapon and WR3 who is sent on vertical routes and short stuff where his speed can turn an easy throw into a big gainer. He also can be used on trick plays and kickoffs, but his receiver future might be more geared toward lining up inside.

A team such as the Arizona Cardinals would make a lot of sense, adding another dimension and dose of speed to a fast-break offense.

Did you know: Eskridge was a high-school track star in Indiana, winning the state’s “Mr. Track and Field” in 2017. He won state track titles — two in 200-meters and one the 100-meters (recorded a time of 10.5 seconds) — and turned in a 23-foot-8 long jump as well.

Player comp: Think Mecole Hardman or Marquise Goodwin

Expected draft range: Round 3

68. Central Florida CB Aaron Robinson

5-foot-11, 190 pounds

Yahoo Sports draft grade: 5.81 — potential starter

TL;DR scouting report: Tough, feisty slot corner and Alabama transfer who wasn’t quite as good in 2020 as he was in 2019

Games watched: Florida A&M (2019), Temple (2019), Tulane (2020), Temple (2020), Houston (2020)

The skinny: A 3-star Rivals recruit in 2016, Robinson chose Alabama over his two dozen other scholarship offers. He played in 2016 as a true freshman, splitting time on defense and special teams, with five tackles and one tackle for a loss in 13 games. After the season, Robinson chose to transfer to Central Florida and redshirt for the 2017 season. In 2018, he appeared in seven games but suffered a concussion that limited his playing time significantly. But he broke out in a big way in 2019, registering 54 tackles (5.5 for losses), three interceptions and 10 passes defended in 13 games (10 starts) as the Knights’ nickel back. In 2020, Robinson was named second-team All-AAC for the second straight season, making 41 tackles (one for loss) and seven pass breakups in nine starts. After opting out of the team's bowl game, he attended the Senior Bowl.

Upside: Aggressive, physical mindset on the field. Plays bigger than his size and loves to battle receivers at the line, preventing them from getting into their routes. Able and willing tackler who will come up and sting you. Plays with a safety-like temperament and could be tried at that position if needed.

Good press-coverage ability despite spending a lot of time in the slot. Nice physical punch at the line and good hand usage — plays strong at the line. Gave a lot of Senior Bowl receivers fits in this department during one-on-ones. Nice transition skills and quickness to handle shiftier receivers. Great short-area burst and change-of-direction skills.

Fights through block attempts vs. both run and pass and works to the ball. Gives great effort on his reps, even when the action is away from him. Plays well in traffic and can sort through blocks to make a play on the ball.

Central Florida defensive back Aaron Robinson looks like a good slot corner prospect. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Coverage skills really shined in 2019 — even drew a few OPIs. Showed confidence to handle all kinds of receivers and won most of those battles. Inside-outsize versatility. Played mostly in the slot but has enough experience outside to make the transition. Processes routes well and can be seen mirroring and matching well with anticipation. Can handle tough man-coverage assignments.

Much better tackler in 2020. Appeared to be more fundamentally sound in that department after a slew of whiffs in 2019. Effective at knocking the ball loose at the catch point or going for strips. Strong, violent hands.

Special-teams performer who contributed to those units all four of his college seasons — factor on all four major units and takes those duties seriously.

Downside: Measured shorter than expected at the Senior Bowl — was listed at 6-foot-1 but came in nearly two inches shorter at 5-foot-11 1/2 — and a bit lighter, too. Very limited length — 74 1/8-inch wingspan and 30-inch arms, both in the bottom 30th percentile for cornerbacks. Small hands (8 3/4 inches). Outside projection will require some reevaluation.

Will have to count on pro day workout to display dazzling athletic skill — lost out with canceled NFL combine drills. Only played about 100 snaps as an outside corner, predominantly lining up in the slot. Long speed might be his biggest athletic shortcoming — might lack a true extra gear.

Doesn’t always sustain coverage on vertical routes. Loses phase in coverage the longer he’s asked to check his man — will drift and take false steps. Can get stacked and beat deep. Had trouble with the speed, size and suddenness of Florida’s Trevon Grimes in one-on-one coverage drills at the Senior Bowl. Gets aggressive and pays for it. Will overplay receivers off the line or lunge in his press. Also can get his feet stuck early in coverage. Can be overly grabby downfield.

Full tape review requires a longer look back at his 2019 performance. Seemed to fade a bit last season, especially down the stretch. Didn’t exactly face a battery of experienced, high-end talent in 2020 but had some burn marks — beaten for long catches by Tulane freshman Jhaquan Jackson and Houston’s 155-pound freshman Nathaniel Dell.

Could be tried outside but hasn’t had many reps there the past two seasons. Earned mostly second-through-fourth-round grades over the summer, and his play took a step back this past season. Already 23 years old.

Best-suited destination: Robinson profiles as an early-career nickel who potentially could be tried outside down the road. Right now, we view him having the most success in more of a press-man (as opposed to off-man) system, although Robinson has shown some click-and-close ability in zone coverage, too.

Did you know: On Robinson’s first-ever snap for the Knights on the opening kickoff in the 2018 season opener, he crashed head-first into a teammate while trying to make a tackle on the Connecticut returner.

Robinson lay motionless and required his shoulder pads cut off on the field prior to being loaded onto a stretcher. He gave a “thumbs up” sign while being carted off the field and taken to an ambulance — an absolutely frightening moment to start his UCF career.

Fortunately, Robinson avoided any critical injury, although he was diagnosed with a concussion and kept out of action for the following four games before being cleared for football activities again.

Player comp: He reminds us a bit of Bucs CB Sean Murphy-Bunting.

Expected draft range: Round 3

67. Ohio State OG Wyatt Davis

6-foot-4, 315 pounds

Yahoo Sports draft grade: 5.81 — potential starter

TL;DR scouting report: Powerful phone-booth blocker with Hall of Fame bloodlines who might lack ideal size, athleticism

Games watched: Penn State (2020), Rutgers (2020), Nebraska (2020), Clemson (2020)

The skinny: A 5-star Rivals recruit (No. 22 nationally), Davis committed to the Buckeyes and redshirted as a freshman in 2017. He played in all 14 games in 2018, starting the final two games at right guard against Northwestern in the Big Ten Championship Game and Washington in the Rose Bowl. Davis started all 15 games at right guard in 2019, earning first-team all-Big Ten and first-team AP All-America mention. After initially opting out of the 2020 season, he opted back in once the Big Ten restarted its season. He was named first-team all-conference and All-American once more, starting eight games at right guard, but Davis suffered a leg injury in the first half of the national championship game against Alabama and did not return. He declared early for the 2021 NFL draft.

Upside: Phone-booth mauler. Brings serious physicality to the field. Outstanding power and an elite finisher — lots of tape of defenders getting buried by him.

Terrific anchor — lower-body strength and body positioning allow him to handle mass and force. Strong hands to ride and steer defenders out of the play. Holds firm and sinks well against bull rushes, compensating for a lack of length well.

Drives his legs well in the run game. Understands leverage and has quick hands to dictate the action. Stays low and maintains his power. Rolls his hips beautifully. Ideal fit for a gap-blocking system. Could be tried at center — has enough athleticism and smarts to pull it off with time.

Ohio State offensive guard Wyatt Davis is a mauler in the run game. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Stays on his feet — not on the ground a lot. Keeps his feet underneath him in pass protection, with good weight distribution and balance. Sustains blocks well and doesn’t get cheated out there. Almost always gets his hands inside first — sophisticated hand usage. Seldom beaten in one-on-one matchups.

Ornery blocker — seeks to send a message. Fiery competitor who ratchets up everything he has to compete. Gives maximum effort, even on plays where he gives up ground. Takes lost reps personally and typically bounces back well.

Downside: A bit undersized for the position — scouts have questioned his listed height and weight, and length might come in below the ideal mark for some teams with more stringent guidelines.

Health of knee must be monitored — aggravated knee injury in his final college game. Chronic knee issues have caused him to come out of games previously. One-position player in college — only lined up at right guard.

Hardly an elite athlete. Shows some ability to work into space but has trouble getting to the edge or climbing to the second level most plays — can’t always hit his desired benchmarks in space. A bit sluggish as a mover — not a great puller.

Pass-protection issues tend to show up when teams run DL games up front or flood his gap with blitzers. Slow recovery time and lack of short-area quickness can cause issues and lead to pressures. Appears to have trouble with his peripheral vision, spotting incoming rushers. Was involved in some miscommunications last season — could be seen talking with OL mates after some negative reps.

Level of play appeared to take a step back in 2020.

Best-suited destination: Davis appears to fit best in a power man-blocking system, so teams such as the Panthers, Cardinals, Ravens, Saints, Patriots, Steelers, Titans, Giants and the Washington Football Team make a lot of sense. He could compete for a starting job from Day 1 with clubs like that.

And we don’t know what type of blocking scheme the Jaguars plan to feature next season, but new head coach Urban Meyer once said that Davis’ recruitment at Ohio State was “one of the most enjoyable” experiences he has ever had, so perhaps a reunion could be in order.

Did you know: Davis’ late grandfather, Willie Davis, was a Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive lineman for the Green Bay Packers. Wyatt's father, Duane, might be nearly as famous — although not as much for football. He played college football at Mizzou in the early 1980s but struggled with knee injuries. Instead, Duane Davis made his name as an actor who played roles portraying famous athletes such as Joe Louis and Buster Douglas. Davis also played the lead role of Alvin Mack in The Program, a 1993 film about a fictional college football program.

Wyatt Davis’ brother played football at Washington State and Cal.

Player comp: Similar to Laken Tominson.

Expected draft range: Rounds 2 or 3

66. Clemson WR Amari Rodgers

5-foot-9, 211 pounds

Yahoo Sports draft grade: 5.81 — potential starter

TL;DR scouting report: Short, squatty threat from the slot who showed he has deep-ball ability in next-level 2020 season

Games watched: Ohio State (2019), LSU (2019), Wake Forest (2019), Ohio State (2020)

The skinny: A 4-star Rivals recruit (No. 186 nationally), Rodgers turned down USC (where his father was coaching at the time) and others to sign with the Tigers. As a true freshman in 2017, Rodgers caught 19 passes for 123 yards, ran three times for minus-9 yards and ran back two punt returns for 15 yards and one kickoff for 36 yards in 14 games. He started all 15 games for the national-champion Tigers in 2018, catching 55 passes for 575 yards and four touchdowns; returned 39 punts for 299 yards and one touchdown, plus one 22-yard kickoff; and ran once for 5 yards.

In 2019, Rodgers suffered a torn ACL during spring ball but missed only one game that fall, catching 30 passes for 426 yards and four touchdowns; returning 18 punts for 151 yards; and rushing twice for 50 yards and one touchdown in 14 games (10 starts). As a senior, Rodgers led the team with 77 catches for 1,020 yards and seven touchdowns, running back nine punts for 64 yards. After the season, Rodgers attended the Senior Bowl.

Upside: Built like a running back but with the quicks you’d expect from a slot receiver. Possess good lower-body strength to break tackles — routinely powered through arm-tackle attempts. Thick, powerful legs to churn through contact. Used as change-up runner and could possess the skill set to be a third-down back if needed.

Slot machine who works the underneath very effectively. Ate up zone defenses consistently. Good quickness, flexibility (he’s taken yoga for years) and change-of-direction skill to shimmy through traffic and readily gain yards after the catch.

Clemson wide receiver Amari Rodgers does damage from the slot. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)

Fearless working the middle and will hold up to safeties’ hits. Great vision to find creases and exploit defenses’ holes. Nice concentration to time up jump balls and adjust to off-target throws.

Displayed deep-threat ability in 2020 we really didn’t know he had previously. Hauled in 19 passes 10 yards or more downfield last season (after only 17 such completions in his first three seasons combined) and took the tops off of some defenses. Very good linear speed to stress the deep part of the field.

Outstanding experience — four-year contributor for elite program with plenty of big-game tests in his career. Tough, reliable, smart and humble — well-regarded by teammates and coaches.

Downside: Can he separate vertically? We saw more of him testing the deep part of the field as a senior, but that was primarily against zone. Showed good separation in Senior Bowl one-on-one drills, but we’ve not seen a lot of it in games.

Was surrounded by elite offensive talent at every position at Clemson. Caught passes from pro-caliber QBs such as Trevor Lawrence, the assumed No. 1 pick in 2021. Wasn’t the No. 1 target until his senior season and doesn’t profile as your typical NFL WR1. Might not be able to stack talented corners with elite physical traits.

Unusual WR body with limited length (5-foot-9 1/2, 74-inch wingspan and 30-inch arms) could leave him confined to a slot-only role as a receiver. Below-average hand size (9 1/2 inches).

Typically has very good hands but will drop some catchable balls in spurts, such as early in the 2020 season (when he may have been pressing too much). Occasionally will start running before he secures the ball.

Didn’t face a lot of man coverage — and hardly ever faced press. Versatile player but might lack a single superpower. Solid punt returner but might not be special at it in the NFL.

Best-suited destination: For teams that value tough, strong and quick players in the slot, Rodgers would be a perfect third option in the passing game. He might grow into a WR2 role in time but shouldn’t be asked to consistently win outside.

Did you know: Rodgers is the son of former Tennessee QB Tee Martin, who now is the receivers coach for the Baltimore Ravens.

Player comp: Rodgers’ play style and body dimensions give off serious Devin Duvernay and Christian Kirk vibes.

Expected draft range: Round 3

