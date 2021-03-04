2021 NFL draft: Chargers to meet virtually with BYU WR Dax Milne

The Chargers could be looking to this year’s draft to add another receiver.

According to The Draft Network’s Justin Melo, Los Angeles is set to meet virtually with former BYU WR Dax Milne.

Milne, one of top quarterback prospect Zach Wilson’s favorite targets, posted 70 catches for 1,188 yards and eight touchdowns in 2020.

Reminder: Dax Milne was a walk-on ⚡️pic.twitter.com/gXiOqtJ6nb — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) December 13, 2020

Milne’s third and final season marked his best. The two seasons prior to that, combined, he only amassed 31 catches for 354 yards and three scores.

At 5-foot-11 and 190 pounds, Milne lacks the ideal breakaway speed, but he is a detailed route runner and proven blocker who wins with all-out effort plays down the field. He also has kick and punt return experience.

Milne currently projects as a fifth- sixth-round selection.