2021 NFL draft: Chargers Day 2 predictions

The Chargers hit a home run in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft, selecting offensive tackle Rashawn Slater. Now with Day 1 in the rearview, the attention has shifted to Rounds 2 and 3.

What might Los Angeles do with their Day 2 picks? Using Pro Football Network’s mock draft simulator, I took a crack at how general manager Tom Telesco could continue his haul.

Round 2, No. 47, S Jevon Holland, Oregon

I know what you’re thinking. Yes, the Chargers need a starting cornerback, but the safety position needs just as much attention considering Derwin James has only played five games in the past two seasons, Nasir Adderley is coming off of a sophomore slump and Alohi Gilman isn’t a scheme fit.

As Staley said: “I don’t think you can have enough DBs just in the current NFL.”

Lining up in the box, the slot and from a two-high safety spot, Holland served as a key piece in the pass and run defense.

Holland’s speed, instincts and strength should bode well in coverages against opposing receivers. Also, he is high effort player who is not afraid to stick his nose in to make a tackle. In addition, he can serve as a punt returner and contributor on coverage units.

Ball skills, you ask? Holland produced 19 passes defensed and nine interceptions for the Ducks in two seasons.

Holland would be an instant contributor for the Bolts where he offers the positional versatility with his ability to play safety or nickel corner at a high level, something that would give the team a lot to work with in the back end of the defense.

🏈 2019 AP @Pac12 All-Conference 2nd Team

🙌 9 Career Interceptions – 5 as a Freshman

🦆 Led @oregonfootball in Interceptions in Back-to-Back Seasons Jevon Holland has all the natural instincts & versatility that is needed in the @NFL.#BackTheBack | #NFLDraft | @PacPremierBank pic.twitter.com/qnV86onL6m — Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) April 26, 2021

Round 3, No. 77, CB Paulson Adebo, Stanford

Story continues

The Chargers still manage to find a corner who’s capable of starting from Day 1 in the third-round.

Adebo had a phenomenal sophomore year with the Cardinals. He seemed destined to be a first-round pick, but his junior tape was inconsistent, so Adebo wanted to solidify his name as a top corner and returned to school for 2020. However, COVID-19 put things to a halt, forcing him to opt out.

Built with a long and rangy physique, Adebo shows the looseness and fluidity, rarely allows any separation on vertical routes. He shows receiver-like ball tracking abilities when the ball is in flight. He can control the rep and dictate where the receiver goes in press and is always aware in zone.

Like Holland, Adebo is always around the ball. In two seasons, he posted 34 passes defensed and eight interceptions.

Adebo is also very good in run support, diagnosing things develop in the snap of a finger and shooting downhill to make stops in the open field or near the line of scrimmage with textbook technique.

Overall, Adebo’s fluidity, reactive athleticism and his playmaking abilities against the pass and run make him a plug-and-play cornerback for Staley. His effort and play speed would allow him to serve as a gunner on the punt team unit, as well.

Man, both of these plays from Stanford's Paulson Adebo are special. He's a damn good athlete with great timing/instincts. pic.twitter.com/0H1T8Mfdhi — Austin Gayle (@PFF_AustinGayle) September 1, 2019

Round 3, No. 97, TE Hunter Long, Boston College

It wouldn’t surprise me if the Chargers drafted a tight end with one of their first two selections on Day 2 considering Jared Cook is only a one-year deal, but here we are after taking two impactful players on the defensive side of the ball.

Productive throughout three seasons, Long finished his stint with the Eagles with 89 catches for 1,297 yards and nine touchdowns.

At 6-foot-5 and 254 pounds, Long is a smart, willing blocker who shows athleticism in his routes, has very good speed, and a big catch radius, projecting as a capable tight end in this league with good receiving potential who can fill an inline and slot role.

Check out BC tight end Hunter Long tracking this ball over the shoulder beautifully. Big TE with soft, reliable hands. pic.twitter.com/WSXy9PO7XA — Lorenz (@ScoutingLenz) February 18, 2021