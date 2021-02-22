2021 NFL draft: Breaking down the Steelers picks in the new Draft Wire mock

Our friends over at Draft Wire have a new 2021 mock draft out and this time it is a full three rounds. Let’s take a closer look at the good and the bad from this mock draft as the Steelers add help on both sides of the football.

First round-RB Najee Harris, Alabama

Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

There is no debating the talent of former Alabama running back Najee Harris. He's a ridiculous mix of size and speed rarely seen in the NFL and his total game makes him the top back in the draft to most pundits. Is he the best option over an offensive tackle like Teven Jenkins or Dillon Radunz in terms of team need?

Second round-EDGE Joseph Ossai, Texas

Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

I have faith that Alex Highsmith can take the next step in his development and be a full-time starter. But this does not take away the interest in Texas edge rusher Joseph Ossai. Pittsburgh has been thin at outside linebacker and so I fully expect to see the Steelers address the position.

Third round-OT Spencer Brown Northern Iowa

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

In this scenario, the Steelers wait until the third round to address the offensive line and opt for Spencer Brown out of Northern Iowa as an offensive tackle as opposed to a center to replace Maurkice Pouncey.

