2021 NFL draft: Breaking down 4 Steelers 4-round mock drafts

At this point, the top needs for the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2021 NFL draft are coming pretty clear. The team needs a game-changing starting running back, a new franchise center, a new starting left tackle and a third pass rusher for the rotation.

So we ran four, four-round mock draft simulations, taking the highest-rated player at each of those spots, rotating the first round by one of those needs just to see how the rest of the draft would play out.

Mock draft 1-Center

First round-C Landon Dickerson, Alabama Second round-OT Walker Little, Stanford Third round-RB Michael Carter, North Carolina Fourth round-EDGE Hamilcar Rashed Jr., Oregon State Overall this would be a solid first four picks. Getting Rashed in the fourth would be a steal and Little and Dickerson are both rookie starters.

Mock draft 2-Offensive tackle

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

First round-OT Samuel Cosmi, Texas Second round-EDGE Joseph Ossai, Texas Third round-RB Michael Carter, North Carolina Fourth round-C Trey Hill, Georgia Not getting a center until the fourth round is risky considering how great the need is.

Mock draft 3-EDGE

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

First round-EDGE Azeez Ojulari, Georgia Second round-OT Jalen Mayfield, Michigan Third round-RB Trem Sermon, Ohio State Fourth round-C Drew Dalman, Stanford Another case where the top centers were gone early but Ojulari and Mayfield are special prospects.

Mock draft 4-Running back

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

First round-RB Najee Harris, Alabama Second round-C Josh Myers, Ohio State Third round-OT Walker Little, Stanford Fourth round-EDGE Adetkunbo Ogundeji, Notre Dame Overall, this one might be the best simulation of the three, mainly having Little fall to the third round.

1

1