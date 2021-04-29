2021 NFL draft: Bold predictions for the 1st round

Luke Easterling
·5 min read
We’re just hours away from the 2021 NFL draft, but there’s still time for me to sneak in a handful of predictions for this year’s three-day extravaganza.

Bold or otherwise, here are some eyebrow-raising developments I expect starting Thursday night:

Kyle Shanahan won't care what we think about his decision at No. 3

Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Mac Jones. Trey Lance. Justin Fields. It doesn't matter which one the San Francisco 49ers pick at No. 3 overall, head coach Kyle Shanahan and the rest of the team's decision-makers won't give a single sip of Goldschlager about what we think about it. This team obviously made the bold trade up from No. 12 overall with a particular target in mind, and when they get their guy, nothing else outside their building will matter. Until we find out if they were right.

Justin Fields will go later than he should

Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

This will be true even if Fields goes to the 49ers at No. 3 overall. That's because he should be the pick at No. 2 overall to the New York Jets, but we expect BYU's Zach Wilson to be their choice. Fields was the second-best quarterback in this class back in May, and that hasn't changed. The league might not see it that way Thursday night, but if they don't, they'll look back and wonder why.

The Steelers renew their commitment to a physical ground game

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

This certainly could mean Alabama running back Najee Harris at No. 24 overall, but there's no guarantee he'll still be on the board. Even if he is, that offensive line is rough, and Harris might not have much room to work with if they don't improve it. That means a lineman like Oklahoma State's Teven Jenkins, who plays the game with a punishing style and could play either guard or tackle, would also make sense.

Two more teams will trade up for QBs

(AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

We've already seen one team make a bold move up the board to get the quarterback of their choice, and the 49ers won't be the last. The Atlanta Falcons at No. 4, the Detroit Lions and No. 7, and the Minnesota Vikings at No. 14 are all potential spots where the best available quarterback could entice a team to move up the board. No matter which order those top passers come off the board, whoever falls through the cracks won't last long.

Two CBs will be the first defensive picks

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

This year's loaded class at quarterback and in terms of pass-catchers will push the top defensive talent down the board, and the first defenders taken will both be at the same position. Regardless of the order, expect Alabama's Patrick Surtain II and South Carolina's Jaycee Horn to come off the board before any other defenders, both likely on the back end of the top 10.

Washington, Chicago miss out on QBs

(Stacey Wescott/Chicago Tribune via AP)

Despite both having a desperate need for a young franchise quarterback, both the Washington Football Team and the Chicago Bears are simply picking too far away in the first round to get a shot at this year's best. I expect the top five passers to come off the board in the top 10, so unless either team is willing to give up multiple first-round picks in the future, it looks like they'll be riding into 2021 with a stop-gap solutions and hoping for a better shot next year.

Medical questions cause top talents to tumble

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Some of this year's best prospects have some big medical questions, and with this year's predraft process still impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, teams won't have the normal level of information they're used to having on those issues. Don't be surprised if players like Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley, Miami edge defender Jaelan Phillips, Virginia Tech offensive tackle Christian Darrisaw and Alabama offensive lineman Landon Dickerson have to wait longer than expected to hear their names called.

Packers help Aaron Rodgers, but not with a WR

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Even if there are some promising pass-catchers still on the board when the Green Bay Packers pick at No. 29 overall in the first round, don't be surprised if they decide to help Rodgers in a different way. That could mean an offensive lineman to help replace multiple departures up front, of defensive help to make sure Rodgers isn't having to win a shootout every week. Corner, linebacker and defensive line could all be potential targets.

Early 2nd-round team trades back into the 1st for a RB

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Trading back into the first round for a running back, in this economy? It could happen, especially if only one of them is off the board as the last few picks of Thursday night start to arrive. Looking at the top of the second-round order, teams like the New York Jets, Atlanta Falcons and Miami Dolphins all need a three-down playmaker for their offensive backfields, and the likes of Clemson's Travis Etienne and North Carolina's Javonte Williams would be perfect fits. There's a big gap between Harris and those two, and the rest of this year's running back class, making the move up worth it.

Bucs have no immediate needs, but they still won't take a kicker

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Jason Licht made it pretty clear a few weeks ago that this won't happen, and I'm holding him to it. Yes, it's still too soon.

