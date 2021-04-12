2021 NFL Draft: Bills have two meetings with Asante Samuel Jr.

Nick Wojton
·2 min read
If meeting with a prospect once is worth noting, doing so twice certainly is as well. That’s where we’re at with cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. and the Bills.

According to The Draft Network’s Justin Melo, the defensive back and Buffalo have chatted more than once so far during the pre-draft buildup.

While the Bills evidently have big interest in him, they’re not alone. Reportedly as many as 21 teams in the league have talked to Samuel, with several of them having done so twice like Buffalo:

In Samuel, the Bills are talking to a guy who’s fully in play for their first-round pick at No. 30 overall. So far, the Bills only have Dane Jackson and Levi Wallace at the No. 2 spot. Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane said Jackson will get a chance to compete for snaps there next season, but nobody is just going to be handed a job.

Bringing in Samuel or another cornerback to compete is certainly a possibility with the draft around the corner. Samuel specifically could be a good pick because he can also play nickel cornerback. While in some defensive schemes the nickel spot isn’t a starting role, it is in Sean McDermott’s defense. That versatility to play inside and outside is another reason the Bills would be attracted the Samuel’s skills.

In 2020, the ball-hawking Samuel had three interceptions to go along with 30 tackles and six passes defended in eight games. A year prior in 2019, Samuel had 14 passes defended.

