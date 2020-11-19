2021 NFL Draft: Bills deepen playmakers in 3-round bye week mock

The Buffalo Bills are looking forward to their next six games as they sit on their hands during the bye week.

Much, much beyond that the Bills will have the 2021 NFL Draft to look forward to. Of course, we’re very far away from that… the sun hasn’t even set on the regular season yet.

But again, it’s the bye week… so let’s have some fun. Our friends at Draft Wire recently released their latest three-round mock draft… and in this upcoming rookie extravaganza, Buffalo does have a first-round pick as well, unlike 2020.

So what do the Bills do in this recent mock? Address a couple of playmaker spots on both sides of the ball. Here’s who D/W’s Luke Easterling pegs for the Bills:

28. Jaycee Horn | CB | South Carolina 59. Chris Olave | WR | Ohio State 91. Victor Dimukeje | EDGE | Duke

In Horn, the Bills would add a big-framed defensive back at 6-foot-1 that has experience playing in a zone scheme like Buffalo runs. Olave has decent size for the wideout position at 6-foot, but he has a highly-praised route tree. Dimukeje had 8.5 sacks and 9.5 tackles for loss in 2019.

Positionally, all three prospects are very interesting picks for the Bills. It can be argued at all three positions on the Bills’ current roster are deep… but a case can be made for each.

At cornerback, Levi Wallace, Cam Lewis and Josh Norman will add be free agents after the 2020 season. While Wallace has been a solid performer in his career, the Bills have continually brought in competition for him, perhaps indicating they want a longer-term solution at the No. 2 cornerback spot across from Tre’Davious White.

In the wide receiver room, the only pending free agents are Isaiah McKenzie and Andre Roberts, who’s mostly a kick returner. But if Buffalo did move on from the pair, that’d open up roster spot for a guy like Isaiah Hodgins, a current rookie who has been injury all season, and perhaps another fresh face like Olave.

Looking even further in the future, John Brown will be a free after the 2021 season while Cole Beasley sees his dead cap hit drop to $1.5 million. If the Bills wanted to get younger at the position at that time, they’d have the option to do so. Although, these two do clearly have plenty left in the tank at this time.

Dimukeje might actually be the most interesting selection considering Buffalo’s second-round investment in AJ Epenesa in 2020, however, Trent Murphy will be a free agent after 2020.

Regardless, this is all an exercise in fun for now and food for thought. Plenty of dust needs to settle before any of these guys can be pegged for Buffalo.

