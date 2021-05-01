2021 NFL draft: Biggest surprises of Day 2

The 2021 NFL draft started off with a bang on Thursday, and Friday’s Day 2 action certainly didn’t disappoint as its successor.

With plenty of notable prospects coming off the board, a run on quarterbacks and 11 cornerbacks being selected, Rounds 2 and 3 provided for some interesting twists and turns as the picks continued to roll in.

Now that the second day of the draft has concluded, let’s take a look at some of the biggest surprises of Day 2 of the 2021 NFL draft:

Three QBs in four picks

All three of Kyle Trask, Kellen Mond and Davis Mills had been the subject of Day 2 hype prior to the draft. What nobody could have expected, though, was how sudden the run on those quarterbacks was. Trask was chosen by the Buccaneers at No. 64, presumably giving him the chance to learn under Tom Brady and develop. The third round kicked off with safety Andre Cisco going No. 65 to the Jaguars, but the next two picks saw Mond and Mills go to the Vikings and Texans, respectively. Neither the Vikings nor Texans were widely seen as presumptive teams to take quarterbacks early on in the draft. Mond will presumably serve as a backup for Kirk Cousins, while Mills' status with the Texans could end up as low as third-string in 2021 if Deshaun Watson plays. Regardless, it seems fairly unlikely that Mond or Mills will eventually usurp the starting role for their respective teams at first glance. Mond has the clearest role to becoming a starter in 2023 when Cousins becomes a free agent, but it seems like both the Vikings and Texans used up early picks on players who likely won't make much of an impact on the field.

Bears trade up yet again

After making shockwaves across the NFL landscape by trading up for Justin Fields in the first round, the Bears made another aggressive move in Round 2, this time trading up for Oklahoma State offensive tackle Teven Jenkins. Widely viewed as a likely first-round pick heading into the week, Jenkins saw himself slip out of the first round. As the first few picks came and went, the Bears took control and moved up to take the lineman whom many believe is one of the strongest and nastiest blockers in the 2021 draft. The fact that a team traded up to No. 39 for Jenkins is far from surprising given how talented he is. However, the fact that it was the Bears who did so provided for a bold move. The draft capital given up to secure both Fields and Jenkins could haunt them down the line, but in doing so, they acquired two top prospects at two of the most important positions in football. That's as good of a draft haul as a team that's desperate for offensive firepower could hope for.

Broncos take a running back

The Broncos chose to trade up in the second round and select North Carolina running back Javonte Williams with the No. 35 overall pick. Giving up an early fourth-round pick to move up five spots to presumably jump the running back-needy Dolphins, the Broncos acquired a hard-nosed and explosive runner in Williams who should provide value for their offense going forward. However, Denver's decision to move up - for a running back, no less - was a surprise. Melvin Gordon is coming off of his second-best year from a yards-per-carry perspective and came just shy of 1,000 yards. He is still under contract for the year, making it an interesting decision for the Broncos to move up for a running back when they had more pressing needs on the roster. The move could pay off if Williams becomes a quality bell-cow back, but in the short-term, the trade and selection appeared to come out of left field.

No Jabril Cox

Through the first two days of the 2021 NFL Draft, 10 linebackers have been selected. None of them have been LSU's Jabril Cox. A 6-foot-3, 233-pound linebacker with 4.54 40-yard dash speed, Cox was widely considered to be one of the best players at his position heading into the draft. His sideline-to-sideline range as a tackler and his ample value taking on assignments in coverage make him an ideal fit to play linebacker in today's NFL, so his sudden fall out of the first three rounds was pretty surprising. With the likes of Ernest Jones, Monty Rice, Chazz Surratt and Pete Werner among linebackers to come off the board in Round 3, it's puzzling that Cox wasn't one of the prospects given his athletic upside and his quality of play at both LSU and North Dakota State. He figures to be one of the top defenders available on Day 3 of the draft, but his being available to begin with is rather shocking.

Rams draft Tutu Atwell

Louisville wide receiver Tutu Atwell is one of the fastest and most dynamic weapons in the 2021 NFL draft. He is also a confusing pick for the Rams at No. 57. The wide receiver position was widely seen as one of the Rams' biggest strengths heading into the draft. With the likes of Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods, Van Jefferson - whom they used a second-round pick on last year - and DeSean Jackson on the team, Los Angeles certainly wasn't hurting in terms of weapons. Given their needs along the offensive line and at defensive positions like safety, cornerback and edge rusher, it would have made more sense for the Rams to focus on a prospect who would do a better job of maximizing their title window with Matthew Stafford under center. Atwell could prove to be a solid speedster in the NFL - albeit one with major size concerns - but he might not make a sizable impact for at least another year or two.

