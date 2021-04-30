2021 NFL draft: Biggest steals, reaches of the 1st round

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Luke Easterling
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The first round of the 2021 NFL draft was full of big trades, bigger surprises, and healthy mix of bargain picks and head-scratching selections.

Here are our picks for the biggest steals and reaches from Thursday night:

STEAL | QB Justin Fields, Chicago Bears | No. 11 overall

(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Andy Dalton was never a solution to get excited about, but as boring as that move was earlier this offseason, trading up for Fields is the exact opposite. The Bears made a splash by trading up nine spots for Fields, giving up a future first-round pick for a quarterback that can turn them into a Super Bowl contender sooner than later. Fields should have been the No. 2 overall pick, so getting him outside the top 10 was an incredible move for the Bears.

REACH | LB Zaven Collins, Arizona Cardinals | No. 16 overall

Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

Collins is an intriguing prospect with an impressive size/athleticism combination, but he wasn't viewed as a top-20 prospect, and he doesn't fill any of the Cardinals' biggest needs on either side of the ball. Similar to last year's top pick, Isaiah Simmons, Collins might have trouble finding the right position fit at the next level. Hey, at least the Cards have a type.

STEAL | LB Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys | No. 12 overall

Micah Parsons
Micah Parsons

Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

The Cowboys made the rare trade within their own division on draft day, dropping back two spots with the Philadelphia Eagles after both of this year's top cornerback prospects came off the board with the two picks right ahead of them. The move paid off, though, as the Cowboys netted an extra third-round pick, and still ended up with the best overall defensive prospect in the entire draft.

REACH | OT Alex Leatherwood, Las Vegas Raiders | No. 17 overall

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

We should be used to this by now, but the Raiders gave us another puzzling pick Thursday night. The position made sense, as most of the offensive line was sent packing earlier this offseason, but there were other blockers on the board who were much more worthy of a top-20 selection. There's a decent chance Leatherwood would have been available for the Raiders in the second round.

STEAL | OT Rashawn Slater, Los Angeles Chargers | No. 13 overall

(Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

The Chargers came into this draft with one clear-cut need at the top of their list: A franchise left tackle to protect their present and future investment in Justin Herbert. They knocked this pick out of the park, as the board fell the right way and dropped a top-10 talent into their lap. Slater is polished and pro-ready and gives Herbert the blind-side protector he needs to reach his full potential.

REACH | WR Kadarius Toney, New York Giants | No. 20 overall

(AP Photo/John Raoux, Pool)

I'm not sure anyone had "trade down for the first time ever and then draft an undersized wide receiver" on their Dave Gettleman Draft Bingo card. The Giants made a smart move trading down nine spots with the Bears, but they passed up a ton of talented prospects at their biggest position of need (edge rusher), and spent their top pick on an explosive but small pass-catcher in Toney, even after landing a No. 1 receiver in free agency with Kenny Golladay. Similar players would have been available in the second round.

STEAL | OT Christian Darrisaw, Minnesota Vikings | No. 23 overall

Lee Luther Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

The Vikings did what the Giants should have done, trading back a handful of spots and adding more picks, but then stealing a top prospect at their biggest position of need. Darrisaw was a top-15 talent in this class, and plays a premium position, so landing him at No. 23 was a huge bargain. He's an immediate upgrade at left tackle, and should have been long gone by the time this pick rolled around.

REACH | EDGE Payton Turner, New Orleans Saints | No. 28 overall

(Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

The Saints proved a few years ago how much they love, big athletic pass rushers with long arms and tons of upside when they traded up for Marcus Davenport. Despite mixed results from him so far, New Orleans spent this year's top pick on a similar player, banking on the untapped potential with Turner. Still, this is a playoff team that could have had a more polished, pro-ready rusher at this pick, or addressed one of their bigger needs at corner or linebacker.

1

1

Recommended Stories

  • Alex Leatherwood excited to prove the Raiders right for picking him

    Raiders General Manager Mike Mayock didn’t need to wait for the reaction to the team’s first-round pick to come rolling in to know what it would be. Mayock told reporters he knew the selection of former Alabama tackle Alex Leatherwood would be “controversial” given the way most people ranked the players at the position. Leatherwood [more]

  • Kyle Shanahan says he “totally bombed” the “I don’t know if Jimmy will be alive on Sunday” response

    On Monday, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan provided a memorable (or forgettable) sound bite regarding the status of Jimmy Garoppolo. On Thursday night, he acknowledged that hinging Garoppolo’s status on the quarterback remaining alive through Sunday may have been a mistake. Here’s what Shanahan said when he was asked about Garoppolo. “First of all, I’m glad [more]

  • Payton Turner will help the Saints now, but his pick is part of a plan for the future

    The New Orleans Saints have an uncertain future with Cameron Jordan and Marcus Davenport, helping explain their Payton Turner draft pick.

  • 2021 NFL draft first round grades for Bears, division rivals

    Here are the analysts grade of the Chicago Bears draft pick of Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields in the 2021 NFL Draft.

  • DeVonta Smith: Jalen Hurts is my guy

    The Eagles traded up to select 2020 Heisman Trophy winner Devonta Smith, which reunited the wide receiver with his former Alabama teammate Jalen Hurts. Hurts is expected to be Philadelphia’s starting quarterback in the team’s first season under head coach Nick Sirianni. Hurts transferred to Oklahoma after the 2018 season, but clearly left an impression [more]

  • Chicago Bears trade up, take QB Justin Fields with No. 11 pick in NFL draft

    The Chicago Bears made a bold move at quarterback by trading up to No. 11 in the NFL draft to select Ohio State's Justin Fields.

  • Jimmy Garoppolo immediately called Trey Lance to welcome him to 49ers

    The 49ers took Jimmy Garoppolo’s backup in the NFL draft, but he’s welcoming the competition with Trey Lance.

  • Jets 2021 NFL Draft: 10 players Gang Green will consider on Day 2

    Who will the New York Jets take on Day 2 of the 2021 NFL Draft?

  • 2021 NFL draft: Best, worst picks of the 1st round

    Breaking down the best and worst picks from the 1st round of the 2021 NFL draft

  • The NFL draft is further proof of the Mahomesification of football

    Whether they admit it or not, Patrick Mahomes was baked into the decision-making process of every front-office executive during Thursday night’s first round Twelve of the first 15 picks in Thursday’s NFL draft went on the offensive side of the ball, including newly minted New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson. Photograph: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images It’s hard to think of a single player in the modern era of the NFL that has had such an instant, sweeping and lasting impact as Patrick Mahomes. In the space of four short years, he has changed the entire tenor and tone of the league: conservatism is out; risk is in. Make no mistake about it, though Thursday night’s first round of the NFL draft was all about crowning the league’s new batch of stars, it also served as confirmation of the Mahomesification of the league. Whether they admit it or not in the immediate aftermath, Mahomes was baked into the decision-making process of every front-office executive on Thursday night: Either they’re chasing a Mahomes-lite, or they trying to find a way to keep up with the real deal. He has changed both the way quarterback prospects are viewed and how teams go about deploying their precious draft resources. The league is now in an arms race, everybody vying to build an offense that can keep up with the Chiefs’ year-to-year juggernaut. It is all offense, all the time, building a sustainable offense being more stable year-to-year than building a great defense (find a great quarterback, and you have a stable offense). Thursday night represented the first time in league history that opening seven picks of the draft all went on one side of the ball. Twelve of the first 15 picks went on the offensive side of the ball. It was only the third time in league history that quarterbacks were selected with the first three picks: Trevor Lawrence to Jacksonville, Zach Wilson to the Jets, and Trey Lance, after months of umming and ahhing between three prospects, to the Niners. It didn’t stop there. The Bears jumped up to No 11 overall to add the electric quarterback Justin Fields from Ohio State. Philadelphia moved up to grab the Heisman trophy-winning wide receiver Devonta Smith. The Bengals and Dolphins looked to reunite their young quarterbacks (Joe Burrow and Tua Tagovailoa) with their former college teammates, wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Jaylen Waddle. The Falcons made Kyle Pitts the highest ever selected tight end, all in the name of chasing mismatches. Across the league, decision-makers took giant swings in the name of scoring points. But it’s not just the players that were selected, it’s their style, particularly the quarterbacks. As recently as 2017, teams were passing on Mahomes due to his off-script stylings. How could you corral such an unorthodox player, such a scheme breaker, into a traditional, rhythm-based, sophisticated, professional set-up? The answer: you didn’t need to. Rhythm passers are now out – of sorts. This is the era of pace and space, of quarterbacks who can create off-script. And while being able to create outside of structure has always been a bonus – the tap-dancing stylings of Russell Wilson baked into a traditional system – it is now the trait that teams are prioritizing above all others. This is the league of Mahomes and Josh Allen and Justin Herbert, of Lamar Jackson, Wilson, and Aaron Rodgers. Only Tom Brady continues to succeed with the hit-the-back-foot-get-the-ball-out method that used to be the foundation of the league … and Tom Brady is not normal. Any decent offensive mind can build a solid, timing-based system at the NFL level, the theory goes. Being able to get the ball out on-time and rhythm is a prerequisite for any quarterback. That’s the easy stuff. It’s when the play breaks down that a quarterback truly takes over. It’s within those moments, within that chaos, that the great quarterbacks differentiate themselves from the average ones. High-variance quarterbacks used to be viewed with cynicism. The league’s evaluators looked at what could go wrong, focusing on the floor. They wanted certainty. Now, they’re looking at the upside. Quarterbacks bust all the time, best to go down with the one who has the potential to be an offense unto himself rather than the one who relies on all the pieces fitting around him. The 49ers were willing to overlook Trey Lance’s lack of experience in order to bet on his ceiling. With the third pick, after trading away a bunch of future draft picks, taking Alabama’s Mac Jones would have been the safe selection. Jones is a classic dropback passer who profiles the same as a bunch of quarterbacks that have found success in the Kyle Shanahan system, and he led his team to a national title playing in the biggest, baddest conference of them all. But the Niners didn’t want to play it safe, they wanted to shoot for the jackpot; Shanahan is done handcuffing himself to quarterbacks who struggle once the play breaks down. Teams are not hanging around anymore, either. You either have the proverbial franchise quarterback or you’re looking for one, and if that means chucking more darts at the dartboard, so be it. Four quarterbacks that were drafted by teams in the first round since 2017 are no longer with their original teams: Mitch Trubisky, Josh Rosen, Sam Darnold and Dwayne Haskins. Add to that: The Eagles ejected on the Carson Wentz experience in the hopes Jalen Hurts could bring some more dynamism to their offense. The Rams punted on the so-so-ness of Jared Goff in the hopes that Matthew Stafford will prove just enough of an upgrade to get them back to the Super Bowl, and paid a hefty price to do so. The Niners are done with Jimmy Garoppolo just two years after he took them to within a half of the championship; the 49ers saw first-hand the difference between a quarterback who can create out of structure and one who cannot. Sitting in quarterback purgatory for years on years, tying yourself to a mediocre quarterback in the name of continuity, has become a thing of the past (with apologies to Minnesota fans). Having a quarterback that is fine is no longer good enough; if he’s just fine, teams will be on the hunt for an upgrade, regardless of the cost and regardless of whether it ultimately winds up setting them back. The Jets are betting on Zach Wilson to bring the kind of oomph to New York that Darnold could never deliver. Ditto for Fields in Chicago. There was a sense of atonement about the Bears jumping up to land the sliding Fields. They were the team most synonymous with passing on Mahomes in 2017, deciding instead to put their hopes in Mitch Trubisky. Oops. Now, with a talented, ageing core and a pair of decision-makers on borrowed time, they took their shot, jumping up to land a quarterback with as much potential as any in the draft. RD 1 | PICK 11 - Justin Fields QB, Ohio StateThe predictive NGS Draft Model likes Fields’ upside. The Ohio State QB enters the draft with the highest Pro Bowl probability of any prospect in the 2021 draft class (37%).#NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/Lj7K3tfpbm— Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) April 30, 2021 They were big swings. And yet the biggest swing of all could still be ahead. Hovering over every selection last night was the future of Aaron Rodgers. The reigning MVP has reportedly told the Packers that he is unhappy and wants out, a year after the team selected his future replacement. Every quarterback-needy team in the league will be monitoring the Rodgers situation. Indeed, the Niners sniffed around a draft-day trade; they were ready and willing to punt on their Lance plans if Green Bay was open to a quick deal. “When the MVP of your league might be available ... yeah, we inquired,” John Lynch, the Niners GM said last night. “It was a quick end to the conversation. It wasn’t happening. The Broncos are circling. Of all the teams stuck in a one-foot-in, one-foot-out quarterback situation, they passed on upgrading their offense in the first-round. They didn’t try to find a replacement for Drew Lock, nor did they try to find him a new toy to play with or someone to protect him. The Packers have publicly stated that they’re unwilling to deal Rodgers. But if the quarterback is able to force his way out of Green Bay, the Broncos will be the next in line to punt on a recent draftee in order to microwave success. Perfect should not be the enemy of good. But average should not stop a team from shooting to be great. Patrick Mahomes’ on-field legacy is still yet to be written. But his off-field legacy is already complete. He helped turn a conservative league into the league of ‘why the bleep not?’ Taking big swings on off-bear quarterbacks used to get GMs and head coaches fired. But in the Mahomes era, passing on an exciting, improvisational quarterback is more likely to sit on an evaluator’s epitaph than any player they wind up taking.

  • ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky says Mac Jones to Patriots is ‘best pick of this draft’

    Dan Orlovsky has a food feeling about the Patriots' selection of Mac Jones.

  • 2021 NFL Draft tracker: Pick-by-pick results, selections, live updates for first round tonight

    The 2021 NFL Draft is finally here and the Jacksonville Jaguars are on the clock. What will happen with Aaron Rodgers and the Packers? Where will Justin Fields be selected? NBC Sports has you covered with every selection in this year’s draft, starting with Round 1 tonight. Stay tuned to this page as NFL teams make

  • NASCAR All-Star Race format announced

    NASCAR.com brings you up to speed on the newly announced format for the NASCAR All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway.

  • 2021 NFL draft: Best available prospects on Day 2

    Did your team bomb Round 1? No worries! There's a lot of talent still on the board for Rounds 2 and 3.

  • Vikings trade back with Jets in the 2021 NFL draft

    Minnesota Vikings have traded back landing a big haul in the 2021 NFL draft from the New York Jets.

  • Contract details for Steelers QB Mason Rudolph’s 1-year extension

    Here is are the details of Mason Rudolph's contract extension.

  • Vikings draft Christian Darrisaw: Instant analysis of the No. 23 pick

    The Vikings had a desperate need for a top-tier offensive tackle and they got one in Virginia Tech's Christian Darrisaw.

  • ‘Something scary’: Cowboys envision creative role for first-round NFL draft pick Micah Parsons

    The Cowboys hope they can ramp up the pressure on opponents in 2021, and first-round pick Micah Parsons is a big part of their plans.

  • Biden meets with Jimmy Carter on president’s 100th day in office

    Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden travelled to Plains, Georgia on Thursday, hours after the president’s first address to a joint session of Congress to debut his expansive domestic agenda, to meet with his longtime ally Jimmy Carter. The visit also follows the recent death of Mr Carter’s vice president Walter Mondale, who died on 19 April in Minneapolis. “For decades, he has been my loyal and dedicated friend,” Mr Carter said in a filmed statement during the 2020 Democratic National Convention securing Mr Biden’s nomination.

  • Big move for Justin Fields should buy time for Ryan Pace, Matt Nagy

    The Bears have moved past the fateful decision to trade up for a quarterback by . . . trading up for a quarterback. That said, the move from No. 20 to No. 11 to land Justin Fields should go a long way toward persuading Bears fans and Chicago media to realize that G.M. Ryan Pace [more]