2021 NFL Draft: Best and worst picks from Round 2 and 3

A few months ago, the idea of taking Mac Jones and Christian Barmore in consecutive rounds of the 2021 NFL Draft would have made sense. It just might have gone Barmore in the first, then Jones in the second.

Due to the New England Patriots’ massive need at quarterback and a hyped-up pre-draft process for Jones, it went the way it went, with Jones going 15th and the Patriots trading up to get Barmore 38th overall.

I’m not wild about the Jones pick, but they had to make it. If their quarterback situation was more secure, maybe the Pats would have traded down in the first and grabbed Barmore in the late teens or 20s.

For that reason, you’ve got to like the Barmore pick for the Pats. He’s a first-round talent who fell and they took advantage. In doing so, they got the highest-rated defensive tackle in the draft.

Here are some other Day 2 picks I loved and hated:

Loved: WR Elijah Moore, New York Jets, 34th overall

Sam Darnold has to be losing his mind watching the Jets accommodate Zach Wilson. New York had already added guard Alijah Vera-Tucker at No. 14, and the Moore selection adds another weapon to a wide receiver room that includes free agent signing Corey Davis and 2020 second-rounder Denzel Mims.

Hated: Cincinnati Bengals trading down in the second round

I was OK with the Bengals taking Ja’Marr Chase over Penei Sewell because there figured to be good tackles available at No. 38. There were. Tevin Jenkins was on the board. Instead, they traded down with the Patriots, then reached for Jackson Carman with Samuel Cosmi still on the board. At least they finally grabbed an offensive lineman, but the Bengals just can’t get out of their own way.

Loved: OT Tevin Jenkins, Chicago Bears, 39th overall

The Bears benefited from the Bengals’ foolishness. For the second straight round, Chicago got aggressive and moved up, this time including their third-rounder as part of the deal to move from No. 52 to No. 39. The Bears have only made two picks so far, but they’ve been a starting quarterback (Justin Fields) and a starting left tackle. That’s a great draft so far.

Hate: New England Patriots ignoring wide receiver again

Are we looking at a second straight year of the Pats punting on receiver? Defensive end Ronnie Perkins at No. 96 wasn’t a bad pick, but I’d have packaged the pick to jump up for a pass-catcher.

Nine receivers went between the Patriots’ second and third picks. Fifteen have been drafted overall so far. Even if the Pats target one of the remaining guys, are you confident the Patriots are going to hit on, say, the 17th or 18th receiver off the board?

Loved: C Creed Humphrey, Kansas City Chiefs, 63rd overall

The Chiefs are leaning all the way into their overcorrection of last year’s offensive line. After signing Joe Thuney, trading for Orlando Brown and bringing Kyle Long out of retirement, they kept the party going by drafting one of the top centers in the class.