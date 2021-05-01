2021 NFL draft: Best remaining options for Colts on Day 3

The Indianapolis Colts are now in the final day of the 2021 NFL draft where they are slated to have four picks even though general manager Chris Ballard could very well add more to that by the end of the day.

The Colts bolstered their defensive line through the first two rounds of the draft. Their third-round pick was given to the Philadelphia Eagles as a part of the deal for quarterback Carson Wentz.

Indy added former Michigan edge rusher Kwity Paye in the first round and doubled down by adding former Vanderbilt defensive lineman Dayo Odeyingbo in the second round.

Here’s a look at the best remaining options for the Colts on Day 3 of the draft:

OT D'Ante Smith, East Carolina

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Adding to the offensive tackle position is likely on the docket, but it might not be. Ballard made that clear if the board isn't how they like. He has ideal size and length for the position. Smith has the mentality the Colts love in offensive linemen and had a strong Senior Bowl after missing most of the 2020 season due to injury. With some coaching, Smith could easily turn into a solid starting left tackle.

OT Stone Forsythe, Florida

: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

The Colts love their athletes and Forsythe is one of the best at the offensive tackle spot, registering an 8.79 RAS. He spent the last two seasons starting at left tackle for Florida and has the length to stay on the edge. He's a project but his feet and movement ability give him a chance to compete for a starting role.

OT Jaylon Moore, Western Michigan

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Moore relies more on his movement skills rather than bullying defenders with power, but he’s a solid fit for the Colts’ blocking scheme. He tested as a good, not great, athlete at his pro day—registering a 7.49 RAS—but would still be a better fit in a scheme like the Colts, which features plenty of zone blocking. He played primarily left tackle at Western Michigan.

OT Larnal Coleman, Massachusetts

Story continues

AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

Coleman might be one of the favorites for the Colts, and it wouldn't be a surprise if he's the pick on Day 3 at offensive tackle. Coleman is a strong athlete (8.61 RAS) who boasts size (6-foot-6, 307 pounds) and length (35 1/2-inch arms). Coleman is relatively new to offensive line play—he switched from defensive line when he got to UMass. So he’s still learning the nuances of the position. But his frame, length and athletic traits could unlock some very high potential. Coleman was a team captain in 2020 and has experience working at both right and left tackle.

TE Brevin Jordan, Miami

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Jordan is a move tight end that might intrigue the Colts but he could wind up being a volatile prospect. Given his ability after the catch, there is upside. But there is also a risk that he doesn't turn into anything special, especially after a rough pro day crushed his draft stock. Still, Jordan is likely to be in consideration on Day 3 at a position of need.

TE Jacob Harris, UCF

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

If the Colts want a high-upside project on Day 3, Harris the player to target. At 6-foot-5 and 219 pounds, Harris ran a 4.43 in the 40-yard dash while showing off a 40.5-inch vertical and an elite broad jump up 11 feet. His 9.88 RAS is the highest mark among all tight ends and wide receivers in this class. He's a project but one that could wind up turning into a great asset with development.

CB Camryn Bynum, California

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Bynum is a strong fit for the Colts defense. He’s one of the best run defenders in the class and is likely best suited for zone defense. He has good size and length but his struggles with deep speed. Bynum is a high character prospect who was a two-time team captain at California. He wouldn’t be a starter right away, but Bynum is the type of prospect Ballard likes.

CB Isreal Mukuamu, South Carolina

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Mukuamu brings massive size (6’4″, 214 pounds) and length (80.75″ wingspan) to the position. Some expect a move to safety thanks to his ball skills and ability to tackle. There is no doubt that Mukuamu would be a developmental prospect for the Colts but he has the physical demeanor that could make him a strong pick on Day 3. Mukuamu’s size, physicality and ball skills make him a high-upside pick for the Colts.

WR Josh Imatorbhebhe, Illinois

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Imatorbhebhe makes some very impressive catches thanks to his explosiveness and ability to adjust to the football in the air. He has a lot of kinks to work out in his game, including being a more consistent wideout. But the upside is there for a player to develop into a contributor down the line.

WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, USC

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

St. Brown is a very strong route runner who is likely to move into the slot when he gets to the NFL. He has experience working as the X-receiver at USC but that role belongs to Michael Pittman Jr. in Indy. Many thought St. Brown would go on Day 2 so this is solid value for a strong route runner with good body control and tracking skills. He was also a team captain at USC.

S Darrick Forrest, Cincinnati

Syndication: The Enquirer

Forrest might struggle a bit in man coverage but he’s one of the most athletic safeties in the class, posting a 9.69 RAS, good for third-best in the class among safeties. He has an excellent motor and was a team captain in 2020.

LB Derrick Barnes, Purdue

Syndication: Journal-Courier

Barnes fits the profile the Colts like in their linebackers. He has over 33-inch arms, moves well in space and is a strong athlete, posting an 8.42 RAS. Barnes fits that role of a SAM backer, which is what the Colts need for depth behind Darius Leonard and Bobby Okereke. He's a strong leader and would make an immediate impact on special teams.

1

1