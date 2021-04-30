2021 NFL draft: Best available prospects on Day 2
Round 1 of the 2021 NFL draft was a rousing success — for a day, at least — for some teams, such as the Chicago Bears landing Justin Fields. For fans of the Green Bay Packers, Thursday could have gone better.
But good news: Friday brings another day of hope. And an additional round, too. Rounds 2 and 3 happen tonight, and there still are some really good players on the board — 20 of our top 50 prospects, in fact.
Injury concerns caused certain players to slip out of the first round, such as Georgia’s Azeez Ojulari and Alabama’s Landon Dickerson, but most if not all should hear their names called before long.
Here are the best remaining players on our updated top 100 prospect list (Note: Some of these rankings might be slightly different from the original scouting reports once we updated our rankings):
15. Georgia EDGE Azeez Ojulari
6-foot-2, 249 pounds
Yahoo Sports draft grade: 6.08 — possible immediate starter
TL;DR scouting report: Smaller-framed rusher with exciting upside and a track record for disruption
17. Oklahoma State OT Teven Jenkins
6-foot-6, 317 pounds
Yahoo Sports draft grade: 6.06 — possible immediate starter
TL;DR scouting report: Mauling, road-grading right tackle (or guard) who could have a few hiccups in early pass pro
22. TCU S Trevon Moehrig
6-foot-1, 205 pounds
Yahoo Sports draft grade: 6.03 — possible immediate starter
TL;DR scouting report: Playmaking safety who can cover the slot, but a lack of elite speed and quickness might limit his role just a bit
24. Notre Dame LB-S Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
6-foot-2, 221 pounds
Yahoo Sports draft grade: 6.02 — possible immediate starter
TL;DR scouting report: Hybrid safety-linebacker whose coverage ability, energetic style make him a fascinating evaluation
25. North Carolina RB Javonte Williams
5-foot-10, 212 pounds
Yahoo Sports draft grade: 6.01 — possible immediate starter
TL;DR scouting report: Tank-like back who barrels through tackle attempts but needs more polish on third downs
29. Alabama C-OG Landon Dickerson
6-foot-6, 335 pounds
Yahoo Sports draft grade: 5.98 — possible immediate starter
TL;DR scouting report: Massive mauler who is an OL coach’s dream if Dickerson’s medical reports aren’t too concerning
31. Ole Miss WR Elijah Moore
5-foot-9, 180 pounds
Yahoo Sports draft grade: 5.97 — potential starter
TL;DR scouting report: Electric matchup piece who routinely makes defenders miss but faces size concerns
33. Alabama DT Christian Barmore
6-foot-4, 310 pounds
Yahoo Sports draft grade: 5.95 — possible immediate starter
TL;DR scouting report: Power rusher with fascinating tools who hasn’t played with consistent dominance
36. Washington DT Levi Onwuzurike
6-foot-3, 290 pounds
Yahoo Sports draft grade: 5.94 — potential starter
TL;DR scouting report: Slightly undersized 2020 opt out who reminded observers of his talent at the Senior Bowl
40. Missouri LB Nick Bolton
5-foot-11, 237 pounds
Yahoo Sports draft grade: 5.91 — potential starter
TL;DR scouting report: Throwback “Mike” linebacker whose hard-hitting and coverage instincts make up for his lack of elite traits
41. Washington CB Elijah Molden
5-foot-9, 195 pounds
Yahoo Sports draft grade: 5.90 — potential starter
TL;DR scouting report: Undersized DB who has always belied his frame with elite instincts, highly competitive style
42. Florida State CB Asante Samuel Jr.
5-foot-10, 180 pounds
Yahoo Sports draft grade: 5.89 — potential starter
TL;DR scouting report: Undersized playmaker on the outside who takes after his father but tackles and plays more physically than expected
43. Notre Dame OT Liam Eichenberg
6-foot-6, 306 pounds
Yahoo Sports draft grade: 5.89 — potential starter
TL;DR scouting report: Extremely solid, reliable left tackle who might never be special in the NFL, but he’s almost guaranteed to start and be good
44. LSU WR Terrace Marshall Jr.
6-foot-3, 200 pounds
Yahoo Sports draft grade: 5.88 — potential starter
TL;DR scouting report: Lean, fast, tall deep threat who turns 21 this summer but must round his game into a more complete form.
45. Texas OT Samuel Cosmi
6-foot-6, 309 pounds
Yahoo Sports draft grade: 5.88 — potential starter
TL;DR scouting report: Athletic left tackle who projects as a solid pro, even if there might be an adjustment to NFL power and speed
46. Georgia CB Tyson Campbell
6-foot-2, 185 pounds
Yahoo Sports draft grade: 5.88 — potential starter
TL;DR scouting report: Long, highly athletic man-cover corner who is ascending, even after a tough outing against Alabama
47. LSU LB Jabril Cox
6-foot-3, 233 pounds
Yahoo Sports draft grade: 5.87 — potential starter
TL;DR scouting report: Athletic, three-down matchup linebacker with terrific coverage ability, but can he be a good run defender?
48. Oklahoma EDGE Ronnie Perkins
6-foot-2, 253 pounds
Yahoo Sports draft grade: 5.87 — potential starter
TL;DR scouting report: Highly productive edge rusher who plays with fire, but a lack of size could cause issues
49. UCF S Richie Grant
6-foot, 200 pounds
Yahoo Sports draft grade: 5.87 — potential starter
TL;DR scouting report: Only so-so size and athleticism, but Grant’s terrific instincts, playmaking ability and experience give him a chance to be an early NFL contributor
50. Syracuse CB Ifeatu Melifonwu
6-foot-2, 205 pounds
Yahoo Sports draft grade: 5.86 — potential starter
TL;DR scouting report: Long-armed corner with plus athleticism whose instincts could be sharper
