2021 NFL draft: Best available prospects on Day 2

Round 1 of the 2021 NFL draft was a rousing success — for a day, at least — for some teams, such as the Chicago Bears landing Justin Fields. For fans of the Green Bay Packers, Thursday could have gone better.

But good news: Friday brings another day of hope. And an additional round, too. Rounds 2 and 3 happen tonight, and there still are some really good players on the board — 20 of our top 50 prospects, in fact.

Injury concerns caused certain players to slip out of the first round, such as Georgia’s Azeez Ojulari and Alabama’s Landon Dickerson, but most if not all should hear their names called before long.

Here are the best remaining players on our updated top 100 prospect list (Note: Some of these rankings might be slightly different from the original scouting reports once we updated our rankings):

6-foot-2, 249 pounds

Yahoo Sports draft grade: 6.08 — possible immediate starter

TL;DR scouting report: Smaller-framed rusher with exciting upside and a track record for disruption

6-foot-6, 317 pounds

Yahoo Sports draft grade: 6.06 — possible immediate starter

TL;DR scouting report: Mauling, road-grading right tackle (or guard) who could have a few hiccups in early pass pro

6-foot-1, 205 pounds

Yahoo Sports draft grade: 6.03 — possible immediate starter

TL;DR scouting report: Playmaking safety who can cover the slot, but a lack of elite speed and quickness might limit his role just a bit

6-foot-2, 221 pounds

Yahoo Sports draft grade: 6.02 — possible immediate starter

TL;DR scouting report: Hybrid safety-linebacker whose coverage ability, energetic style make him a fascinating evaluation

5-foot-10, 212 pounds

Yahoo Sports draft grade: 6.01 — possible immediate starter

TL;DR scouting report: Tank-like back who barrels through tackle attempts but needs more polish on third downs

6-foot-6, 335 pounds

Yahoo Sports draft grade: 5.98 — possible immediate starter

TL;DR scouting report: Massive mauler who is an OL coach’s dream if Dickerson’s medical reports aren’t too concerning

5-foot-9, 180 pounds

Yahoo Sports draft grade: 5.97 — potential starter

TL;DR scouting report: Electric matchup piece who routinely makes defenders miss but faces size concerns

6-foot-4, 310 pounds

Yahoo Sports draft grade: 5.95 — possible immediate starter

TL;DR scouting report: Power rusher with fascinating tools who hasn’t played with consistent dominance

6-foot-3, 290 pounds

Yahoo Sports draft grade: 5.94 — potential starter

TL;DR scouting report: Slightly undersized 2020 opt out who reminded observers of his talent at the Senior Bowl

5-foot-11, 237 pounds

Yahoo Sports draft grade: 5.91 — potential starter

TL;DR scouting report: Throwback “Mike” linebacker whose hard-hitting and coverage instincts make up for his lack of elite traits

5-foot-9, 195 pounds

Yahoo Sports draft grade: 5.90 — potential starter

TL;DR scouting report: Undersized DB who has always belied his frame with elite instincts, highly competitive style

5-foot-10, 180 pounds

Yahoo Sports draft grade: 5.89 — potential starter

TL;DR scouting report: Undersized playmaker on the outside who takes after his father but tackles and plays more physically than expected

6-foot-6, 306 pounds

Yahoo Sports draft grade: 5.89 — potential starter

TL;DR scouting report: Extremely solid, reliable left tackle who might never be special in the NFL, but he’s almost guaranteed to start and be good

6-foot-3, 200 pounds

Yahoo Sports draft grade: 5.88 — potential starter

TL;DR scouting report: Lean, fast, tall deep threat who turns 21 this summer but must round his game into a more complete form.

6-foot-6, 309 pounds

Yahoo Sports draft grade: 5.88 — potential starter

TL;DR scouting report: Athletic left tackle who projects as a solid pro, even if there might be an adjustment to NFL power and speed

6-foot-2, 185 pounds

Yahoo Sports draft grade: 5.88 — potential starter

TL;DR scouting report: Long, highly athletic man-cover corner who is ascending, even after a tough outing against Alabama

6-foot-3, 233 pounds

Yahoo Sports draft grade: 5.87 — potential starter

TL;DR scouting report: Athletic, three-down matchup linebacker with terrific coverage ability, but can he be a good run defender?

6-foot-2, 253 pounds

Yahoo Sports draft grade: 5.87 — potential starter

TL;DR scouting report: Highly productive edge rusher who plays with fire, but a lack of size could cause issues

6-foot, 200 pounds

Yahoo Sports draft grade: 5.87 — potential starter

TL;DR scouting report: Only so-so size and athleticism, but Grant’s terrific instincts, playmaking ability and experience give him a chance to be an early NFL contributor

6-foot-2, 205 pounds

Yahoo Sports draft grade: 5.86 — potential starter

TL;DR scouting report: Long-armed corner with plus athleticism whose instincts could be sharper

