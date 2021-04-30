2021 NFL draft: Best available options for Colts in Round 2

The Indianapolis Colts added a big piece to the defensive line in Round 1 of the 2021 NFL draft when they selected edge rusher Kwity Paye on Thrusday night.

Now the attention turns to Day 2 of the draft. Though general manager Chris Ballard would typically have a handful of picks in these two rounds, he currently only has one selection on Friday: No. 54 overall in the second round.

The Colts gave up their third-rounder as a part of the deal for quarterback Carson Wentz so it wouldn’t be a surprise if Ballard traded back in the second round to add an extra Day 3 pick. It’s unlikely he will be able to swing adding a third-rounder from No. 54.

So with the Colts set to make at least one selection Friday evening, here are the best remaining players available in Round 2:

OT Teven Jenkins, Oklahoma State

AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki

Most thought Jenkins would be a first-round pick, potentially to the Colts. However, he falls to Round 2. It's unlikely he gets all the way to Indy at No. 54 but he's arguably the best tackle remaining. His power and mentality fit exactly what the Colts want but it isn't clear if they would want to move him to left tackle. It's unlikely they have to worry about it, though, as Jenkins should be gone.

OT Samuel Cosmi, Texans

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Cosmi could fall to the Colts at No. 54, but it might be unlikely due to his elite athleticism. Some have questions about his play strength but his footwork and athleticism raise his ceiling considerably. Cosmi should be well in consideration if he's around at No. 54.

OT Dillon Radunz, North Dakota State

AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn

Radunz is an easy fit for the Colts given his movement skills and strong showing at the Senior Bowl. He is a bit of a work in progress when it comes to the consistency of his pass sets and playing under control, but he's an easy fit with the Colts as their left tackle.

OT Liam Eichenberg, Notre Dame

AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

Story continues

Eichenberg is a name that the Colts likely know well. The Notre Dame product is a solid prospect all around but doesn't possess any elite traits or any dominating areas of his game. He would be a fine addition to play next to Quenton Nelson, but there are higher-upside pieces available.

WR Terrace Marshall Jr., LSU

AP Photo/Michael Woods

Likely slipping due to medical reasons, Marshall would be a fantastic addition to the offense. He's a lengthy and long-striding wideout with a pedigree of making big plays and scoring touchdowns. It might be unlikely, but Marshall is a solid option.

WR Elijah Moore, Ole Miss

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

He doesn't fit at all what the Colts like in their receivers but Moore still deserves a spot on this list just because he's such a good player. He doesn't meet the size of wide receiver the Colts typically like but Moore would be an interesting addition if the Colts go that direction.

WR Nico Collins, Michigan

Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Some believe Collins will go in Round 3 but we've seen what happens when this Ballard likes a player. The same could be said about Collins, who fits every box that Ballard likes for his wide receivers. Collins is a big body receiver who needs to improve his route running, but there is a lot of upside in the Michigan product.

WR Dyami Brown, North Carolina

Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Brown is one of the best deep-ball threats in the class. It wouldn't be a shock if he went at No. 54 to the Colts but it's likely they would be considering him after a trade back potentially into the third round.

CB Ifeatu Melifonwu, Syracus

AP Photo/Rusty Costanza

The Colts probably aren't drafting a cornerback in Round 2 but Ballard loves adding to the position. Melifonwu is extremely athletic and could provide plenty of versatility for the Colts on defense but with T.J. Carrie and Xavier Rhodes officially coming back in 2021, cornerback might be a Day 3 pick.

CB Asante Samuel Jr., Florida State

Syndication: Tallahassee Democrat

The Colts showed plenty of interest in Samuel Jr. during the pre-draft process but it would still be a bit of a shock for them to prioritize the cornerback position more than others after going for an edge rusher in Round 1.

TE Pat Freiermuth, Penn State

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Freiermuth would be a strong addition to the offense even if his selection would be somewhat surprising. The Colts haven't drafted a tight end since 2013 but he has plenty of upside to be a high-impact player if he winds up going to the Colts.

1

1

1

1