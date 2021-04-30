2021 NFL draft: Best available options for Giants in Round 2

The New York Giants were busy beavers in Round 1 of the 2021 NFL draft, but things will get no slower on Day 2 where the team holds two picks — one each in Round 2 and Round 3.

After addressing wide receiver on Thursday night, the Giants will likely turn to a different position on Friday night.

Here’s a quick look at several of the team’s Round 2/Day 2 options.

LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah is arguably the best available player remaining in the draft and he would certainly be a fit for the Giants. He's a solid all-around player who is always near the ball and possess lightning fast closing speed. He has shown an ability to rush the passer and would be a unique weapon for Patrick Graham.

DT Christian Barmore

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Christian Barmore would be a big body (6-foot-4, 310 pounds) for the Giants to add to their defensive line. He would help make up for the loss of Dalvin Tomlinson and provide some additional interior pass rush. However, that may not be what the Giants are specifically looking for in Round 2.

EDGE Azeez Ojulari

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Azeez Ojulari is a name frequently connected to the Giants and a player many thought they might consider in Round 1. If he's still there in Round 2, it would be hard for the Giants to pass. Not only is he a Georgia guy -- a team New York loves to pick from -- he's a natural pass-rusher and potentially ideal fit for Patrick Graham.

CB Asante Samuel Jr.

Alicia Devine/Democrat

Don't rule out a cornerback! We know fans aren't in love with that idea, but the Giants are poking around that position. Asante Samuel Jr. is arguably the best corner remaining -- and the best overall in his mind -- and would add quality depth at the position. He can defend against the run as well as the pass, and plays bigger than his size (5-foot-8, 180 pounds). He's also very familiar with the Giants since his father was a nemesis.

OL Teven Jenkins

Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

The Giants still need to add offensive linemen and they can find real value in Round 2. Teven Jenkins is a well-rounded run blocker who may have to move inside to guard from tackle in the NFL. He's got good size (6-foot-6, 316 pounds) and the sort of versatility head coach Joe Judge would love, but there is some concern with his arm length.

RB Javonte Williams

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Giants are likely to select a running back this year, but will that come on Day 2? If it does, keep an eye on Javonte Williams. He would be a bruiser for the Giants and an excellent complement to Saquon Barkley and Devontae Booker. Williams would need to improve his pass protection, but he's a solid all-around back.

DE Ronnie Perkins

Ronnie Perkins is another all-around option for the Giants. He's good against the run and considered a "relentless pass rusher." He may not be at the top of the defensive end/edge board, but there is some quality there and an opportunity for multiple uses.

OL Landon Dickerson

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Landon Dickerson is the best center available in the draft and while the Giants currently have Nick Gates at that post, they should shift him back out to guard where the team is currently thin. Dickerson is a legitimate mauler inside and would also add a good personality to the locker room. The one big concern is that he tore his ACL in December.

OL Jalen Mayfield

Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Mayfield is another potentially versatile option for the Giants. He played right tackle at Michigan but may be moved inside to guard at the NFL level. The real value with Mayfield is that he's a solid pass protector, which remains one of New York's biggest weaknesses.

EDGE Joseph Ossai

Joseph Ossai really saw his stock rise after a wildly impressive pro day, which speaks volumes since the 6-foot-3, 256-pounder was already highly thought of. He's a quality run defender with a ton of potential as a pass rusher. His size, speed and bend project well at the next level, but he still needs to work on his counterpunches.

