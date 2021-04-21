2021 NFL Draft: Who should the Bears take with the 20th pick?

Who the Bears should pick in the 2021 NFL Draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

There is a lot riding on the Bears in the 2021 NFL Draft and a ton of pressure to make the right pick.

After trading away first-round picks for pass rusher Khalil Mack in 2018, general manager Ryan Pace is finally making a pick on Thursday night again.

And his job, along with head coach Matt Nagy's, might be riding on it.

So who should the Bears take with the 20th overall pick, assuming they stay there?

Bears Insider Adam Hoge surveyed fans to see what they'd like to happen. He also examined mock drafts from experts and pundits all over the country to see who they believe the Bears should select.

But Hoge thinks the Bears should go a different direction from both groups.

Check out the video below for Hoge's breakdown of the fan picks, expert picks and best fit for the Bears at No. 20.

Click here to subscribe to the Under Center Podcast for free.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!