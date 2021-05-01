2021 NFL Draft Analysis: Bears select Missouri OT Larry Borom

What Bears get in Missouri OT Larry Borom originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

In the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears drafted Missouri offensive tackle Larry Borom.

It was just their third pick of this year's draft. The Bears traded their second and third-round pick to the Carolina Panthers to move up and draft Oklahoma State offensive tackle Teven Jenkins at No. 39 in the second round on Friday night.

This 151th pick was sent from the Panthers to the Bears in that trade.

So that's two offensive tackles after trading up to draft a future franchise quarterback in Justin Fields. It's safe to say they are looking to protect their passer for years to come.

Strengths: Borom is a huge tackle who is just a shade under 6-5. Like Teven Jenkins, he’s considered a mauler with some versatility. He’s a physical football player who will win once he gets his hands on you. He was a two-year starter at right tackle for the Tigers.

Weaknesses: Length is a concern considering how tall Borom is and he might need to move inside to guard at the next level. Weight will need to be monitored closely and Borom's success could depend on his commitment to staying in shape at the NFL level.

What it means: The Bears have now drafted two consecutive offensive tackles, suggesting this was a “best player available” pick. That said, it might also be a further indication that the Bears believe Jenkins can be their future left tackle. Let’s not forget this is the fifth round though. Borom could settle in as a reserve swing tackle or kick inside to guard and it’s unlikely he’ll be called on quickly as a rookie.

