2021 NFL draft: 8 of the best red zone threats in this class

The Carolina Panthers signed tight end Dan Arnold to a two-year, $6 million deal recently, finally addressing their need for a new red zone weapon to replace Greg Olsen, now retired.

Adding another one in the 2021 NFL draft isn’t a bad idea, either. Here are eight of the top red zone threats in this draft class.

Kyle Pitts: TE, Florida - 6-foot-5, 239 lbs

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Pitts is undoubtedly the top red zone threat in this class. It’s no secret he is essentially a wide receiver in a tight end’s body. Pitts possesses elite speed, textbook route running, ability to break press, excellent hands and insane hops for his size. He makes contested catches look easy by using his vertical ability, body control and long arms to high-point the ball. He also has explosive short area quickness and route running. Pitts will be a matchup nightmare for NFL defenses. Teams can’t put linebackers on him because he will outrun and shred them in short yardage and can’t put safeties or nickel corners on him either because he’s too big. Pitts is an athletic freak and there simply is not a defender in the league that has the physical traits to match up.

Ja’Marr Chase: WR, LSU - 6-foot-1, 208 lbs

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Chase possesses so many elite traits it's difficult to find a knock on his game. He displays tremendous route running, impeccable body control and high-pointing ability, and tops it off with track-like speed. Chase has a wonderfully-built frame that allows him to be strong at the catch point and bully defensive backs on his way up for the ball. He also is fantastic with the ball in his hands, as he was able to turn slant routes into 50 yard touchdowns consistently in 2019. There are faster receivers like Alabama’s Jaylen Waddle and bigger receivers like LSU’s Terrace Marshall, but Chase is the alpha dog. He can line up on the outside and break press with ease, line up in the slot and convert short yardages with his elite route running and beat man coverage deep with his speed. He is hands-down the best all-around receiver and will make an immediate impact come Week 1.

Pat Freiermuth: TE, Penn State - 6-foot-5, 250 lbs

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Freiermuth is a huge mismatch that defenses need to account for. Penn State consistently lines him up on the outside near the goal line, one-on-one against safeties or linebackers, and Freiermuth wins the jump ball nearly every time. According to PFF, he earned a 92.5 grade in the red zone over the course of his career – the highest of any player in college football. Freiermuth also has quality speed after the catch and is extremely tough to bring down. There is no running out of bounds on his tape, just lowering the shoulder and picking up every inch possible.

Terrace Marshall Jr.: WR, LSU - 6-foot-3, 205 lbs

Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

After catching 23 touchdowns, earning an 82.3 red zone grade from PFF, and 20 contested catches throughout his career, Marshall has solidified himself as a top red zone threat in this class. He does an outstanding job at tracking the deep ball, controlling his body, and focusing in at the catch point with his strong hands. However, Marshall is much more than just a lanky red zone target as he has surprising athleticism/speed to attack all levels of the field and offers tremendous run after catch ability.

Nico Collins: WR, Michigan - 6-foot-4, 215 lbs

Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Collins is an exciting receiver that has flashed some monster ability to win jump balls and win in traffic. In 2019, he had an 81.3% contested catch rate, which led all Big Ten receivers by a mile. He has not been tremendously productive at Michigan though; largely due to poor quarterback play and being in a run-heavy offense. However, Collins has potential to become a true X receiver in the NFL. He possesses solid route running, plus athleticism, strong hands at the catch point and natural ability to track the deep ball. Collins is also pretty fluid for a player his size and has excellent top-end speed to stretch the field.

Sage Surratt: WR, Wake Forest - 6-foot-3, 220 lbs

Adam Richins-USA TODAY Sports

Surratt is a prototypical big-bodied receiver who uses his natural strength and basketball background to consistently make ridiculous catches. He checks the box on many things you look for in a receiver: strong hands, tough after the catch, plus athleticism, body control and great ball skills. However, the serious area of concern for Surratt is creating separation at the next level. He is not a great route runner and does not possess the explosiveness/agility to break free from coverage. He does do a nice job though at stretching the field vertically and “boxing out” his defender while tracking the deep ball. For a team looking to add a plus-sized receiver to take deep shots down the field or jump ball opportunities in the red zone, Surratt is their guy. He is one of the best in this class at jump balls and will surely find success doing so in the NFL.

Tylan Wallace: WR, Oklahoma State - 6-foot, 193 lbs

Bryan Terry-USA TODAY Sports

One of the most electrifying receivers in college football when healthy, Wallace plays the position with unparalleled toughness and competitiveness. He does not possess elite athleticism, but Wallace is one of the best big-play threats in the country. His short area explosiveness and ability to reel in jump balls (21 over the past two years as a starter) make him a dangerous red zone receiver. He also displays tremendous run after catch ability, functional route running, and ridiculous body control to haul in the deep ball. Even with his smaller frame than most receivers on this list, Wallace might just be the best jump ball receiver in this class.

Simi Fehoko: WR, Stanford - 6-foot-4, 227 lbs

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Fehoko is one of the more underrated receivers in this year’s class. He is a dangerous threat downfield that has a tremendous frame, plays with physicality and is an outstanding athlete for his size (Fehoko ran a 4.37 second forty at his pro day). In the jump ball department, he excels using his strong, lanky frame to bully and outreach defenders to bring down contested catches. Fehoko is also a quality route runner and is extremely hard to bring down after the catch. Height, weight, speed, and ball skills – Fehoko brings it all to the table. He will need to refine his route running and separation ability, but Fehoko should be able to carve out a nice role for himself in the NFL. [vertical-gallery id=635332]

