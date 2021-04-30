2021 NFL draft: 6 targets for the Jets on Day 2

The Jets came out of Day 1 of the draft with their starting quarterback of the future and an offensive lineman to help protect him.

While they graded out well after adding Zach Wilson and Alijah Vera-Tucker, the Jets now have to play their cards right on Day 2 after trading away both of their third-round picks in order to move up nine spots in the first round. There always remains the possibility that Joe Douglas trades back from No. 34 to recoup more draft capital, but the Jets may have a hard time passing on the talent remaining at No. 34.

With that said, let’s take a look at six Day 2 targets for Gang Green.

LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Notre Dame

(AP Photo/Robert Franklin)

It's a bit shocking that Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah is still available. While he's not a can't miss prospect, he has a unique skill set that makes him a valuable commodity, especially when considering the NFL's new-age linebackers. Owusu-Koramoah is clearly the best defender still left. He's a sideline-to-sideline tackling machine who possesses the coverage abilities to be a three-down player at the next level. While linebacker isn't the Jets' most pressing need, it would be hard for Douglas to give up the opportunity for Robert Saleh and Jeff Ulbrich to be able to play Owusu-Koramoah, C.J. Mosley and Jarrad Davis. This past season, the 6-foot-1, 221-pound Owusu-Koramoah made a name for himself as the country’s top linebacker, winning the Butkus Award. The Notre Dame product recorded 62 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, three pass breakups and an interception en route to being honored as a first-team Associated Press All-American and ACC Defensive Player of the Year.

OL Teven Jenkins, Oklahoma State

(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

If the Jets stayed at No. 23, Teven Jenkins would've been a nice consolation prize, and yet, the Oklahoma State offensive lineman is still available on Day 2. Douglas could double-dip on the offensive line without many complaints. Adding a player like Jenkins would likely solidify New York's starting five across the line for the 2021 season, barring injuries. While Jenkins was a mainstay at right tackle for the Cowboys, he has the ability to be pushed inside and would likely start next to George Fant on the right side. Jenkins, who is an imposing threat standing at 6-foot-6, 320 pounds, was named a first-team all-conference selection for his play in 2020. He has the desired athleticism and positional versatility that Douglas looks for in his linemen.

Story continues

CB Asante Samuel Jr., Florida State

(AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Asante Samuel Jr. could've gone in the first round and nobody would've batted an eye. Instead, there's a strong chance the 5-foot-10, 180-pound corner out of Florida State could be the Jets' pick at No. 34. Samuel is a ballhawk who can play both sides of the field at the next level. There are questions about his size, but he makes up for it with his athleticism. He earned all-conference honors this past season, recording three interceptions and six passes defended. He totaled four interceptions and 29 passed defended in 32 career games across three seasons at Florida State.

EDGE Azeez Ojulari, Georgia

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Azeez Ojualri was often mocked to the Jets at No. 23. He fell out of the first round after he was reportedly flagged for a degenerative knee condition. If the Jets elect to stay put at No. 34, Ojulari would be a steal, injury concerns aside. While Ojulari is a bit undersized for New York’s 4-3 defensive scheme at 6-foot-3, 240 pounds, he's the type of edge rusher that Robert Saleh could be looking for to beef up Gang Green's defensive front. The Georgia product totaled 30 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, 16 quarterback hurries and three forced fumbles in 10 games this past season.

IOL Creed Humphrey, Oklahoma

(AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

If the Jets are inclined to upgrade their interior offensive line on Day 2, Creed Humphrey could be an additional option. Humphrey is another offensive lineman who fits New York's wide-zone scheme. While he played center at Oklahoma, he certainly can slide in at the guard position and be an eventual heir to Connor McGovern at his natural position. Across 37 starts at Oklahoma, Humphrey didn't allow a single sack.

WR Elijah Moore, Ole Miss

(AP Photo/Wade Payne, File)

As Douglas looks to continue to build around Wilson, adding a reliable pass-catcher like Elijah Moore makes a ton of sense. The 5-foot-9, 178-pound wideout is an explosive, sure-handed slot target who could be a young quarterback's best friend. This past season, Moore led the nation with 10.8 receptions and 149.1 receiving yards per game. He hauled in a school record 86 receptions with 1,193 yards and eight touchdowns. Moore was also named a first-team Associated Press All-American and received first-team all-conference honors.

1

1