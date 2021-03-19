2021 NFL draft: 6 guys the Steelers could trade up to pick

At first glance, it might look like the Pittsburgh Steelers have no chance of trading up if they want to fill all the holes on their roster. But as we saw in 2019, when the Steelers target a player they believe can have a significant impact, they are willing to take a chance on them.

Looking at the 2020 NFL draft, there are a handful of guys who we feel could have that same sort of impact if not greater and would be a tremendous bridge to 2022 when the Steelers will be able to quickly rebuild this roster to championship status.

Here are six guys the Steelers might want to trade up for.

QB Trey Lance, North Dakota State

There are currently five quarterbacks squarely in the first-round mix. And there is no way all five got in the top 6-8 picks. If any of the top quarterbacks fall to pick No. 10 or lower, they should be fair game for the Steelers and North Dakota's Trey Lance might be our favorite of the group. He is exactly what the NFL looks for in a franchise quarterback today and would mesh perfectly with OC Matt Canada's offense.

TE Kyle Pitts, Florida

There seems to be one prospect in every draft that catches the eye of pundits and they all fall in love. Florida's Kyle Pitts is that guy this year. There's no doubt that Pitts is far and away the best tight end in this class. His athleticism and playmaking are off the charts. If Pittsburgh is serious about moving their offense into the present with an eye to the future, going up to get Pitts makes a lot of sense.

QB Justin Fields, Ohio State

This one might be wishful thinking but if teams become enamored with guys like Zach Wilson and Trey Lance, the critics of Fields could be right and he ends up the No. 4 quarterback. Again, like Lance, Fields is the type of quarterback who can transition the Steelers offense to the modern-day and worth trading up for.

OT Rashawn Slater, Northwestern

The Steelers should have their pick of offensive linemen when they go on the clock in the first round but if an offensive lineman who can play inside or outside as a year-one starter is the goal, there isn't one better than Slater.

EDGE Azeez Olujari, Georgia

The Steelers attended the Georgia pro day and got a close look at Olujari. Pittsburgh certainly needs a third edge rusher and Olujari checks all the boxes but it's hard to imagine him still being on the board when Pittsburgh picks. He wouldn't command a big move up but if the Steelers are serious about maintaining their elite pass rush, Olujari would be the pick.

LB Micah Parsons, Penn State

In something of a surprising move, the Steelers deleted the contract of linebacker Vince Williams at the start of free agency. This leaves a huge void at inside linebacker on top of the fact that Devin Bush is coming back from a torn ACL. There are lots of really good inside linebacker prospects in this draft, so this move up wouldn't be as necessary but it would be fun to watch Parsons and Bush patrolling the field for the Steelers.

