2021 NFL Draft: 5 realistic trade scenarios for the Eagles

We’re less than 24 hours away from the NFL draft and the hour-long buildup to what should be one of the most entertaining selection shows in years.

The Eagles have four of the first 100 picks and with Howie Roseman looking to retool the roster while making a splash, we’ve projected five realistic trade opportunities for Philadelphia.

1. Trade back up into first round

October 4, 2020; Santa Clara, California, USA; Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz (86) before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Eagles acquire: Picks No. 30, 161 Bills acquire: Picks No. 37, 84, and TE Zach Ertz The Bills get the tight end they covet and the Eagles leap back up into the first round for Terrace Marshall or a cornerback.

2. Eagles trade up to No. 8 overall

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JANUARY 11: Jaylen Waddle #17 of the Alabama Crimson Tide rushes during the first quarter of the College Football Playoff National Championship game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Hard Rock Stadium on January 11, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Eagles acquire: pick No. 8 Panthers acquire: Zach Ertz, pick No. 12, pick No. 70 The Eagles badly want to get in front of both the Cowboys and Giants. The No. 8 overall pick allows Philadelphia to get the player they covet or the best player on the board.

3. Eagles trade down to No. 15 overall

4. Kwity Paye DE Michigan

Eagles acquire: pick No. 15, pick No. 96, pick No. 139 Patriots acquire: pick No. 12 The Eagles reportedly want to add Kwity Paye to the roster and allow New England to potentially nab a falling quarterback could allow for the Eagles to nab the Michigan defensive end while grabbing another pick.

4. Eagles trade up to pick No. 9

Jan 11, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Patrick Surtain II (2) against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship Game. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Eagles acquire: pick No. 9 Broncos acquire: pick No. 12, pick No. 84, pick No. 150 If the Eagles want to prevent the Cowboys from landing Patrick Surtain or the Giants from landing Jaylen Waddle, they'll need to get up to No. 9 at best.

5. Eagles trade up to No. 7 overall

Nov 9, 2019; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; LSU Tigers wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) pulls in a touchdown pass over Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Trevon Diggs (7) during the first quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Eagles acquire: pick No. 7 Lions acquire: pick No. 12, pick No. 70, 2022 second-round pick Ja'Marr Chase and Kyle Pitts aren't expected to get past No. 7 overall, but if a miracle happens, truly expect Howie Roseman to dial up the Lions about a deal to land the star of his dreams.

