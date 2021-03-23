2021 NFL draft: 5 deep draft sleepers for the Steelers

It’s easy to scout out the top players in the NFL draft. Information is everywhere on the top guys. But teams like the Pittsburgh Steelers win their drafts with those players drafted outside of the first two rounds. We already have the first installment of our super sleepers and now we’ve dove headfirst into another batch of mid to late-round prospects for the Steelers to consider.

TE Quintin Morris, Bowling Green

\

After a very successful 2019 season, Morris wasn't really part of the offense in 2020. This is unfortunate but his 2019 film shows he has NFL skills.

QB Davis Mills, Stanford

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

There are several quarterbacks in this draft being NFL ready but I'm not sure any of them check any more boxes than Mills. Some team is going to get a real gem later in the draft by choosing the Stanford QB.

CB Tay Gowan, UCF

Gowan is a perfect example of a player whose draft stock nosedived because of COVID-19. Opting out of the 2020 season was the right decision for his family but it took a guy who was a top coverage player in 2019 completely off the map.

RB Jaret Patterson, Buffalo

Despite lacking ideal NFL size, there is nothing Patterson doesn't do on the field. Patterson had a historic career at Buffalo and is going to end up starting for an NFL team despite being a day three pick.

OL Spencer Brown, Northern Iowa

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Brown is another prospect who was hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic. Northern Iowa moved their season to the spring which forced Brown to opt out. Brown is one of the best combinations of size and athleticism in this draft at offensive tackle.

