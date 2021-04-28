2021 NFL draft: 5 bold predictions for the Steelers draft

In just one day, the 2021 NFL draft will finally be upon us. With the 2020 season was so disjointed it is great to have some semblance of normalcy with the return of a real draft. Draft fatigue is starting to set in a bit when it comes to the Pittsburgh Steelers and it really feels like no matter what the Steelers on in the first round, it isn’t going to surprise anyone.

So let’s liven things up a bit on this Draftmas Eve with five bold predictions for the Steelers in this year’s draft.

Najee Harris is picked before the Steelers get a chance

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Sorry Steelers fans but the dream of Najee Harris might not happen. If Harris is really the back you all proclaim, I predict some other team will feel the same and draft him before the Steelers get a shot at him.

6 quarterbacks in the first round but none to the Steelers

Five quarterbacks are almost certainly going to come off the board in the first round. But it really feels like a sixth quarterback could sneak into the first round but it won't be the Steelers who draft them so don't panic.

Pittsburgh drafts a wide receiver anyway

The Steelers might have the top four-deep wide receiver depth chart in the AFC right now. But it won't stop them from once again rolling the dice on some late-round receiver who will probably turn out to be great.

The Steelers draft a punter

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Yep, you read that right. This is a team not afraid to draft a long snapper for crying out loud. Looking for an upgrade for Jordan Berry should come as no surprise to anyone. Kentucky's Max Duffy is the top punter in the draft so keep that name in mind.

At least two picks will anger Steelers fans

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

If picking a punter isn't enough, look for at least two more picks from the Steelers be enough to enrage the fanbase. They will be guys pundits haven't talked about enough and therefore the front office has no idea what they are doing. A good example of this in recent seasons is wide receiver Diontae Johnson who was panned by draft experts and fans who joined in.

