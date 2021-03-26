2021 NFL Draft: What 49ers trading up to No. 3 means for Bears, Jimmy Garoppolo

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Adam Hoge
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

What 49ers trading up to No. 3 means for Bears, Garoppolo originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Just as Zach Wilson was beginning to toss the football around at BYU’s pro day, news dropped that the San Francisco 49ers had moved up from No. 12 to No. 3 in the first round of next month’s NFL Draft.

It’s not often that there’s a live camera on a general manager right after a big trade goes down, but 49ers GM John Lynch was at BYU and NFL Network was rolling with live coverage. Lynch was gleefully smiling as he chatted with other NFL personnel on the field, all while Wilson was about to go out and cement his status as the No. 2 overall pick, one pick ahead of where the 49ers had just landed.

Meanwhile, the Dolphins, who traded that No. 3 pick to the 49ers, immediately traded back up to the No. 6 spot with Philadelphia. When the dust settled, it looked like this:

49ers – No. 3 pick

Dolphins – No. 6 pick

Eagles – No. 12 pick

RELATED: 2021 NFL Draft: Ranking Bears' biggest needs after free agency

So what does this mean for the Bears, who still sit relatively lonely at No. 20?

Well, it certainly didn’t help them if they have plans to trade up in the draft for a quarterback. Friday’s moves likely mean three quarterbacks will be drafted in the first three picks. The key question is whether the Jets (at No. 2) are sold on Wilson. If for some reason they are not, you better believe there’s a line of teams ready to move up to grab Wilson, and that could include the 49ers at No. 3. Hey, it wouldn’t be the first time a team traded from No. 3 to No. 2 to draft a quarterback.

Once again, the biggest problem the Bears have is that they are so far back at No. 20. Even in an unlikely scenario in which the Jets trade the No. 2 pick, you’d think GM Joe Douglas would still want to draft one of the other quarterbacks and moving all the was back to No. 20 would probably not accomplish that goal.

I’ve been skeptical that we’ll actually see five quarterbacks get drafted before the Bears pick at No. 20, but this is a special class of quarterbacks and today’s trades – with over a month to go before the draft – signal that there’s a bidding war going on.

But if the 49ers are moving up to No. 3 to draft a quarterback, does that mean Jimmy Garoppolo is available?

Right after Friday’s trade, reports flooded in saying the 49ers have no plans to trade Garoppolo. Literally at the exact same time, NFL Network’s Steve Wyche (who was at BYU) reported that he talked to Lynch, who reiterated the same thing, but added that things could change depending on what was offered. In other words, Garoppolo can probably be had at the right price.

Trading Garoppolo would free up $23.6 million in cap space, so there’s plenty of motivation for the 49ers to move him. That said, the team acquiring Garoppolo has to pay him over $24 million in 2021 and create that cap space.

For the Bears, creating that cap space would mean more cuts on defense (like Akiem Hicks) and further mortgaging the future with contract restructures. If you’re making that space for Russell Wilson, it can be justified. For Garoppolo? Probably not.

Signing Andy Dalton does not preclude the Bears from drafting a quarterback, but it probably precludes them from trading for another veteran quarterback not named Russell Wilson or Deshaun Watson. If the 49ers outright released Garoppolo, that might be a different story.

Unfortunately, Friday’s trades only make things tougher on the Bears. First, there's the price. If you thought trading three first round picks for Russell Wilson was a lot, well, the 49ers just traded that AND a 2022 third-round pick just to move up from No. 12 to No. 3. Trading up from No. 20 would cost even more. Plus, if the Bears were hoping a quarterback falls closer to No. 20 (where a trade up would cost less), the chances of that happening just decreased. They could theoretically move up into the top 10 with the hopes of then using that more attractive pick to move up again (like the Eagles did to get to No. 2 in 2016) but with three quarterbacks already in line to go 1-2-3, there’s no guarantee they’ll get their guy with that strategy and it will cost a ton.

With Pace’s reputation for making big moves, you can never rule anything out. If the Bears were willing to give up a ransom for Russell Wilson, maybe they are willing to give up a ransom for Zach Wilson. It’s riskier, but the BYU quarterback sure looked like he was worth it Friday.

Of course, the same question applies: Why would the Jets make that trade?

In the meantime, Andy Dalton remains “QB1.”

Click here to subscribe to the Under Center Podcast for free.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!

Recommended Stories

  • 2021 NFL Draft: 49ers must buck recent QB busts history in draft trade

    Recent history suggests the 49ers are destined to whiff at No. 3 after trading up. Can they buck the trend?

  • Russell Wilson trade: ESPN suggests Bears-Seahawks deal involving Jets

    ESPN's Get Up team proposed a trade that would bring Russell Wilson to the Chicago Bears.

  • C.J. Beathard’s contract is a 2-year deal that guarantees $2.7M

    The contract details for new Jaguars quarterback C.J. Beathard have been revealed, and it's not a good sign for Gardner Minshew.

  • Zach Wilson or Justin Fields? Steve Young examines 49ers' NFL draft decision

    Steve Young believes the 49ers would be comfortable with either Zach Wilson or Justin Fields with the No. 3 overall pick.

  • NFL Free Agency 2021: Bears sign CB Artie Burns

    In need of cornerback depth, the Bears signed back Artie Burns in the second wave of 2021 NFL Free Agency.

  • What would it take for Patriots to acquire Jimmy Garoppolo via trade?

    On the heels of a major shakeup at the top of the 2021 NFL Draft -- which involved the 49ers -- our Phil Perry can't help but wonder if the Jimmy Garoppolo possibility is back on the table and what it would take to bring him back to Foxboro.

  • As trades begin to shake up the top of NFL draft, BYU QB Zach Wilson impresses in pro day

    As movement for the top picks in the NFL draft began with trades between the Dolphins, Eagles and 49ers, BYU QB Zach Wilson impressed at his pro day.

  • Brandon Powell is signing with the Bills

    The Bills re-signed Isaiah McKenzie earlier this week and they are making another move at wide receiver on Friday. Brandon Powell‘s agent Ron Butler said that his client is signing with the Bills. It’s a one-year deal for Powell in Buffalo. Powell played in 15 games for the Falcons last season and caught 12 passes [more]

  • 49ers pick QB Justin Fields in NFL Wire post-trade mock draft

    The San Francisco 49ers wind up picking Ohio State QB Justin Fields in the NFL Wire mock draft following the 49ers' trade with the Dolphins.

  • Zach Wilson on Jets: They’ve got a good thing going

    Just before Zach Wilson took the field to throw at BYU’s Pro Day, word broke of a trade between the 49ers and Dolphins involving the third overall pick in the draft. The 49ers traded the 12th pick and two more first rounders to move up for what most people believe will be a quarterback. Given [more]

  • Bears re-sign Artie Burns

    Cornerback Artie Burns is hoping to get on the field for the Bears this season. Burns’ agent Drew Rosenhaus announced that his client will be back in Chicago. It’s a one-year deal for Burns. Burns signed with the Bears last March, but never got on the field in the regular season. A torn ACL in [more]

  • Cup Series qualifying race lineups for Bristol

    The qualifying race lineups for Sunday’s inaugural Food City Dirt Race (3:30 p.m. ET on FOX, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) in the NASCAR Cup Series were determined Thursday via a random draw, with Quin Houff, Brad Keselowski, Alex Bowman and Corey LaJoie tabbed to lead their respective fields to green in Saturday’s four 15-lap […]

  • Boxing betting preview: Can Dillian Whyte recover from knockout loss in rematch?

    This is one of the rare situations where the clear, convincing winner of the first fight is a fairly significant underdog in the rematch.

  • H2H: Which driver with non-dirt background has best chance to win at Bristol?

    While Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell may be the favorites for Sunday’s Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway (3:30 p.m. ET on FOX, PRN, SiriusXM), there are plenty of other drivers who could steal a victory away. There are many in the NASCAR Cup Series who don’t have an extensive dirt racing background, […]

  • Basketball: Returning Gasol sets sights on Euroleague title at Barca

    Twice NBA Champion Pau Gasol has his sights on helping his boyhood team Barcelona win the Euroleague on his return to the club after a two-decade career in the United States. Barca have not lifted the trophy since 2010 but are well-placed ahead of the playoffs, leading the round robin league table with four games remaining. "To be able to come back here and help this fantastic team is something I can't wait to do," Gasol, who is recovering from a long-term ankle injury, said at his presentation on Thursday.

  • Isner calls for transparency on ATP prize money cuts

    Former Wimbledon semi-finalist John Isner has called on the ATP Tour to give players a clearer picture of the decision-making process behind cuts to prize money, though the American walked back some of his fiery criticism from last month. Isner had lashed out at the men's governing body on Twitter after the Miami Open, an ATP Masters 1000 event, cut its total prize purse by 60%, with the singles champions getting a cheque of $300,110, down from $1.35 million in 2019. The former world number eight called the ATP a "broken system" and demanded a "true audit" of tournaments' finances, saying tennis was "plagued by conflict and lack of transparency".

  • Rory McIlroy sends tee shot into pool, loses at WGC Match Play

    Rory McIlroy found himself quickly taking on water Wednesday morning at the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play event in Austin, Texas. The four-time major champion's tee shot on the fifth hole sailed wide left at Austin Country Club, bounded off the cart path and bounced over a fence before resting in a nearby swimming pool. "I got 3 up in that match early," Poulter said, per the Golf Channel.

  • Thompson's rise helps power Beavers to the Sweet 16

    Ethan Thompson understood the moment. Oregon State's senior guard had just led the Beavers to a spot in the Sweet 16, the latest milestone for a team picked to finish last in the Pac-12 at the start of the season. ''We knew it was in us, this success,'' Thompson said, the smile plastered on his face.

  • Ivica Zubac with a 2-pointer vs the San Antonio Spurs

    Ivica Zubac (LA Clippers) with a 2-pointer vs the San Antonio Spurs, 03/25/2021

  • Ultimate Cy Young draft: Which pitchers will dominate MLB in 2021?

    It's the pinnacle of a set-it-and-forget-it fantasy draft. The Yahoo Sports staff tries to pick the 2021 Cy Young winners.